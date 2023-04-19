Introducing The Pell, The First JdV By Hyatt Hotel In Rhode Island

Extensive renovation renews boutique hotel into vibrant, modern bohemian destination minutes from Newport

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the official opening of a vibrant new boutique hotel, The Pell, a part of the JdV by Hyatt brand. The property, which is managed by Highgate, is located on Rhode Island's historic Aquidneck Island, minutes from Newport and endless unique attractions and activities. Unveiling the completion of a nine-million-dollar renovation boasting a modern bohemian design, The Pell is a true reflection of the coastal neighborhood in which it resides.

The Pell (PRNewswire)

Located at 425 East Main Road, The Pell is less than two miles from Sachuest Beach, Third Beach and Easton's Beach in Newport, a popular surfing spot. Newport Vineyards is less than a mile from the hotel, while the historic Newport Mansions and Cliff Walk are under three miles away. After a day exploring, guests can return from the hustle and bustle of Newport and unwind at the hotel library or dine at the hotel's full-service restaurant, The Helmway.

"We are thrilled to finally be introducing The Pell, which is the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Rhode Island, to the Newport market," says Graham Jones, GRJ LLC co-founder of The Pell. "We have put a lot of time, effort and love into this project and know The Pell will have an enormous impact in both Newport and Middletown."

Originally built in 1989, ownership engaged award-winning architecture and design firms A4 Architecture and Stoa Design Collective to transform all the guestrooms and public spaces. Inspired by local surroundings and a true reflection of the Middletown neighborhood, the hotel features a calming, neutral palate and natural elements to complement the light-hearted, energetic atmosphere and inviting spirit. Wicker and wooden touches bring the upscale coastal feel indoors alongside modern, chic interiors.

The Pell offers 127 spacious guestrooms and suites featuring premium amenities and plush beds with 550-thread-count premium linens for a restored stay. Guests enjoy full bathrooms with a marble vanity, tub and walk-in shower. Deluxe rooms and suites feature a separate sitting area and two suites offer kitchenettes. Rooms are equipped with a mini-refrigerator, 55-inch TV and complimentary high-speed internet.

The hotel's signature restaurant, The Helmway, serves breakfast and dinner with tables and bar seating and offers in-room dining for guests.

"The menu reflects my passion for local, sustainably sourced high-quality ingredients," explains Executive Chef, Will Wallbank. "We work with local farms and fisherman to deliver fresh options for guests and visitors of Aquidneck Island." The menu itself and cocktail list will change with the seasons.

Offering 1,250 square feet of customizable meeting and event space, The Pell provides the perfect setting to host an intimate wedding reception, pre- and post-wedding events, or small business meetings for up to 40 guests. The property also has a business center, exercise facility, and complimentary parking.

To book a reservation or to learn more, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/rhode-island/the-pell/pvdjd or follow the hotel on Instagram at @thepellhotel.

About Highgate

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

About GRJ

GRJ is a Manhattan-based owner/builder/operator focused on acquiring and repositioning multi-family, hospitality and mixed-use assets throughout the country. Currently, GRJ owns and operates a portfolio of apartment rental buildings, garden apartment communities and hotels in six different states consisting of 1,285,965 square feet of real estate. We have an integrated platform of property, asset, construction, leasing and investment management. The company was founded in 2010 by Graham and Gregory Jones.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

