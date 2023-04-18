Western Wealth Communities' Partnership with Pay Ready has Streamlined their Property Management Operations

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, multifamily's leading post-resident payment technology, announces their software has streamlined property management operations and enhanced resident experiences for Western Wealth Communities, Phoenix, Arizona.

Western Wealth Communities (WWC) has always focused on excellence in every aspect of its operations, and with the addition of Pay Ready's predictive analytics and automated outreach, the company has changed the way it operates across the portfolio since 2020. The cloud-based software has allowed WWC to effortlessly manage and track all post-resident activity. This includes streamlining the post-resident move-out process, which has reduced administrative burden and provides their onsite teams with more time to focus on the daily operations and resident needs.

"We have been thrilled with the partnership, it has taken our property management operations to the next level," says Jennifer Staciokas, President, at Western Wealth Communities. "The efficiencies of having this centralized platform have allowed our onsite teams to provide a better service to our residents and have produced new opportunities for our teams to succeed and grow. Having the insight into our recovery efforts along with the significant lift in recovery payments truly aligns with our core value of striving for excellence at every point," further states Staciokas.

"We were excited when we had the opportunity to partner with Western Wealth Communities in 2020 and I could not be more proud of our organization and the operational impact that has been made. Our centralized platform not only provides a robust solution for the owners and operators but also for the resident. Pay Ready's post-resident technology is truly a solution that continues to improve Western's overall operational efficiencies and drive their business forward," states Lynn Musil, Pay Ready's Chief Executive Officer.

About Western Wealth Communities

WWC has developed a proven system for investing in multifamily properties in key real estate markets across the U.S. WWC offers investment partners the opportunity to invest in properties with substantial value-add opportunities. Since its inception, WWC has successfully completed more than $6 billion in real estate transactions representing more than 27,000 total units. WWC's vision is to build wealth for its investment partners with industry-leading returns. A people-first approach promotes excellence at every point; with highly efficient operations and a true commitment to our communities. For more information, please visit westernwealthcommunities.com

About Pay Ready

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post-resident payment technology has revolutionized the way owners, operators, and residents engage with post-resident account receivables. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million multifamily units with over $1 billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready outperforms traditional post-resident payment processes and aids in brand protection. Pay Ready's advanced technology has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information. Please visit payready.com.

