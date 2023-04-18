VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents an 18% increase over net income of $4.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
"We are proud to post a significant increase in net income and return on assets when compared to last year's first quarter," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "Our steady climb in return on average assets is the result of our diligent efforts in successfully integrating The Fauquier Bank into our company and capitalizing on the synergies. Our credit quality remains strong and will serve us well in economic downturns and troubling times, and we do not rely on funding from a concentration of depositors."
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased to 1.48% compared to 1.03% realized in the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 improved to 17.57% compared to 12.53% realized in same period in the prior year.
- The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 56.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an improvement over 62.0% for the same period in the prior year.
- The Company had no brokered deposits as of March 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022. The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $126.4 million as of March 31, 2023 and $134.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
- The Company continues to realize significant savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees associated with the merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. which was effective April 1, 2021. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 and is down to 154 as of March 31, 2023. In addition, the Company closed two branches in the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing future operating costs.
Loans and Asset Quality
- The Company adopted FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023. The impact of adoption as required by the standard was a one-time reduction to retained earnings, net of deferred income taxes, of $1.9 million. The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), formerly referred to as the Allowance for Loan Losses, increased on the effective date by $2.5 million and the reserve for unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, increased by $252 thousand, as a result of the adoption of CECL. Subsequent to adoption, the Company records adjustments to its ACL and reserve for unfunded commitments through the provision for credit losses in the consolidated statements of income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $248 thousand, due to improvement in metrics associated with the student loan portfolio and improvement in economic metrics utilized in the discounted cash flow models.
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Loans and Asset Quality (continued)
- Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and $2.0 million as of March 31, 2022; the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
- The period-end ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.83% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.58% as of March 31, 2022. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $14.1 million as of March 31, 2023. The total of the ACL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.33% as of March 31, 2023 and 2.35% as of March 31, 2022.
- Gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023 totaled $940.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2022. Loans originated and funded during the current quarter were nearly offset by: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations, and 2) workouts and paydowns of loans, the majority of which originated from legacy Fauquier.
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $13.4 million increased $2.0 million, or 17%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, as well as the increase in average yields on loans, offset by interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.
- The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 83 bps incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 62 bps from 21 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 29 bps to 109 bps.
- Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 87% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 and 2022.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 52%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the receipt of a one-time payment in resolution of a commercial dispute in the amount of $2.4 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $1.2 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and reduced professional and consulting fees as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.
Book Value
Book value per share was $26.51 as of March 31, 2023 and $27.42 as of March 31, 2022, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $23.89 as of March 31, 2023 compared to $24.37 as of March 31, 2022. These values declined due to the increase in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio period over period.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to 18.2% compared to 17.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the current quarter.
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022*
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,989
$
20,993
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
16,280
19,098
Federal funds sold
12
45
Securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
492,760
538,186
Restricted securities, at cost
5,750
5,137
Total securities
498,510
543,323
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
939,957
936,415
Allowance for credit losses
(7,772)
(5,552)
Loans, net
932,185
930,863
Premises and equipment, net
17,676
17,808
Assets held for sale
-
965
Bank owned life insurance
38,804
38,552
Goodwill
7,768
7,768
Core deposit intangible, net
6,195
6,586
Right of use asset, net
6,336
6,536
Deferred tax asset, net
16,129
17,315
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
12,770
13,507
Total assets
$
1,571,654
$
1,623,359
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
448,094
$
495,649
Interest-bearing
360,652
399,983
Money market and savings deposit accounts
418,795
467,600
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
169,719
115,106
Total deposits
1,397,260
1,478,338
Borrowings
19,250
-
Junior subordinated debt, net
3,424
3,413
Lease liability
5,968
6,173
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,232
2,019
Total liabilities
1,430,134
1,489,943
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
13,238
13,214
Capital surplus
105,491
105,344
Retained earnings
65,621
63,482
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(42,830)
(48,624)
Total shareholders' equity
141,520
133,416
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,571,654
$
1,623,359
Common shares outstanding
5,338,650
5,337,271
Common shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
-
-
Preferred shares authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
For the three months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
12,767
$
10,769
Federal funds sold
-
61
Other interest-bearing deposits
258
136
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,951
1,012
Tax exempt
327
304
Dividends
67
62
Total interest and dividend income
16,370
12,344
Interest expense:
Demand deposits
89
61
Money market and savings deposits
1,773
615
Certificates and other time deposits
648
195
Borrowings
386
-
Junior subordinated debt
61
48
Total interest expense
2,957
919
Net interest income
13,413
11,425
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(248)
148
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
13,661
11,277
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
404
557
Advisory and brokerage income
-
216
Deposit account fees
401
465
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
571
707
Bank owned life insurance income
252
211
Resolution of commercial dispute
-
2,400
Gains on sales of securities, net
254
-
Losses on sale of assets, net
(1)
-
Other
395
231
Total noninterest income
2,276
4,787
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,051
4,731
Net occupancy
1,179
1,197
Equipment
218
283
Bank franchise tax
324
304
Computer software
202
263
Data processing
742
738
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
100
226
Marketing, advertising and promotion
375
267
Plastics expense
48
139
Professional fees
192
337
Core deposit intangible amortization
391
439
Other
1,039
1,171
Total noninterest expense
8,861
10,095
Income before income taxes
7,076
5,969
Provision for income taxes
1,285
1,045
Net income
$
5,791
$
4,924
Net income per common share, basic
$
1.08
$
0.93
Net income per common share, diluted
$
1.08
$
0.92
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,338,099
5,311,983
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,375,619
5,343,564
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31,
Common Share Data:
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.08
$
1.07
$
0.93
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.08
$
1.06
$
0.92
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,338,099
5,333,902
5,326,543
5,326,271
5,311,983
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,375,619
5,362,220
5,348,900
5,347,008
5,343,564
Actual shares outstanding
5,338,650
5,327,271
5,327,271
5,326,271
5,326,271
Tangible book value per share at period end
$
23.89
$
22.36
$
20.77
$
22.24
$
24.37
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
1.48
%
1.65
%
1.30
%
1.27
%
1.03
%
Return on average equity 1
17.57
%
22.23
%
16.50
%
16.16
%
12.53
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.71
%
3.91
%
3.47
%
3.02
%
2.59
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
56.2
%
51.7
%
57.0
%
58.3
%
62.0
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
67.3
%
63.3
%
59.0
%
60.1
%
56.8
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.64
%
9.77
%
9.17
%
8.79
%
8.03
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.37
%
17.64
%
16.97
%
16.51
%
15.66
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average earning assets
$
1,475,617
$
1,568,765
$
1,644,124
$
1,668,471
$
1,802,461
Average gross loans
$
932,834
$
938,740
$
959,086
$
984,883
$
1,031,593
Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period
$
215
$
234
$
254
$
1,925
$
9,976
Fair value mark on acquired loans
$
14,120
$
15,887
$
17,046
$
17,502
$
17,920
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$
5,552
$
5,485
$
5,503
$
5,834
$
5,984
Impact of adoption of CECL
2,491
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(235)
136
39
(217)
148
Charge-offs
(136)
(472)
(119)
(191)
(473)
Recoveries
100
403
62
77
175
Net charge-offs
(36)
(69)
(57)
(114)
(298)
End of period
$
7,772
$
5,552
$
5,485
$
5,503
$
5,834
Non-accrual loans
$
1,228
$
673
$
607
$
511
$
518
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
69
705
859
626
837
OREO
-
-
-
-
611
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)
$
1,297
$
1,378
$
1,466
$
1,137
$
1,966
NPA as a % of total assets
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.10
%
NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.20
%
ACL to gross loans
0.83
%
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.33
%
2.29
%
2.38
%
2.39
%
2.35
%
Non-accruing loans to gross loans
0.13
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
Net charge-offs to average loans 1
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.12
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
For the three months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
447,428
$
3,018
2.70
%
$
248,219
$
1,074
1.73
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
67,083
414
2.47
%
65,145
385
2.36
%
Total Securities 1
514,511
3,432
2.67
%
313,364
1,459
1.86
%
Loans:
Real Estate
816,742
11,140
5.53
%
887,117
9,095
4.16
%
Commercial
72,035
874
4.92
%
92,742
1,089
4.76
%
Consumer
44,057
753
6.93
%
51,734
586
4.59
%
Total Loans
932,834
12,767
5.55
%
1,031,593
10,770
4.23
%
Fed Funds Sold
10
—
—
152,477
61
0.16
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
28,262
258
3.70
%
305,027
120
0.16
%
Total Earning Assets
1,475,617
16,457
4.52
%
1,802,461
12,410
2.79
%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(8,091)
(6,027)
Total Non-Earning Assets
114,477
140,916
Total Assets
$
1,582,003
$
1,937,350
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
361,894
$
89
0.10
%
$
421,468
$
61
0.06
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
448,870
1,773
1.60
%
656,219
615
0.38
%
Time Deposits
127,386
648
2.06
%
158,423
195
0.50
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
938,150
2,510
1.09
%
1,236,110
871
0.29
%
Borrowings
32,978
386
—
—
—
—
Junior subordinated debt
3,417
61
7.24
%
3,371
49
5.90
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
974,545
2,957
1.23
%
1,239,481
920
0.30
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
464,801
527,091
Other liabilities
8,989
11,347
Total Liabilities
1,448,335
1,777,919
Shareholders' Equity
133,668
159,431
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,582,003
$
1,937,350
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
13,500
$
11,490
Interest Rate Spread 2
3.29
%
2.49
%
Cost of Funds
0.83
%
0.21
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
0.81
%
0.21
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.71
%
2.59
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
13,413
$
15,384
$
14,277
$
12,461
$
11,425
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
87
86
83
82
65
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
13,500
$
15,470
$
14,360
$
12,543
$
11,490
Efficiency ratio 2
56.5
%
52.0
%
57.3
%
58.6
%
62.3
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
56.2
%
51.7
%
57.0
%
58.3
%
62.0
%
Net interest margin
3.69
%
3.89
%
3.45
%
3.00
%
2.57
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.71
%
3.91
%
3.47
%
3.02
%
2.59
%
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Other financial measures
ACL to gross loans
0.83
%
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.58
%
Fair value mark to gross loans
1.50
%
1.70
%
1.80
%
1.82
%
1.77
%
ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.33
%
2.29
%
2.38
%
2.39
%
2.35
%
Book value per share
$
26.51
$
25.05
$
23.65
$
25.20
$
27.42
Impact of intangible assets
(2.62)
(2.69)
(2.88)
(2.96)
$
(3.05)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
23.89
$
22.36
$
20.77
$
22.24
$
24.37
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
