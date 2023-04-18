Noble's Jim Conley to Retire Katherine Seitz Named Compliance Officer

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly two decades of leadership with Noble Investment Group ("Noble") and an outstanding forty-year career in real estate and hospitality, Jim Conley will retire and become a senior advisor to the firm. The organization welcomes Katherine ("Katie") Seitz as its new Compliance Officer.

Mr. Conley joined Noble in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer before becoming the firm's first Compliance Officer. In this role, he led the oversight and administration of Noble's regulatory and compliance functions and helped oversee the measurable impact of Noble's core ESG initiatives and its duties as a signatory to the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment.

"Jim is a trusted friend and respected colleague who has been an important part of our organization's longstanding success," said Mit Shah, Noble CEO. "We are deeply grateful for his profound commitment to our team and to upholding Noble's ethical standards of performance."

"The Noble team is my family, and our journey together has been the most fulfilling experience of my professional career," said Conley. "I take immense pride in our team's accomplishments and our distinguished record as an institutional fiduciary. I am equally enthusiastic about the firm's future and its next generation of leadership."

Mrs. Seitz assumes responsibility for managing and directing Noble's regulatory, compliance, and ESG programs. She joined Noble from Carter's, Inc., where she was Corporate Counsel. She has practiced law and served as in-house counsel focusing on real estate and corporate services for nearly twenty years. Mrs. Seitz earned her bachelor's and juris doctor degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I am thrilled to join Noble, an organization with a reputation for excellence and innovation," said Seitz. "I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and passionate team, and ready to bring my experience and energy to contribute to the company's continued growth and success. Directing compliance and ESG programs for a group founded on the principles of integrity and excellence is an exciting launch point."

"We are delighted to welcome Katie to our team," said Shah. "She is a talented leader who brings a wealth of expertise and valuable insights to our organization as we continue to significantly expand and strengthen the depth and breadth of our institutional investment platform."

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested over $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the PRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

