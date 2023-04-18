Newly Renovated Historic Purse Building is For Sale as Wildcat Management Leads the Pack in North Texas

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique opportunity to own a piece of history is hot on the market. The Purse Building, restored to its former glory by current owner Tanya Ragan with Wildcat Management, is for sale to the next visionary owner ready to make their mark.

Built in 1905, this six-floor Chicago Italianate-style building now showcases its original century-old pine wood floors, brick walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows accented with modern fixtures and aesthetics. It is the 'Grand Dame of a Building' with 65,000 square feet of office or multifamily space. A floor-to-ceiling portrait of Jane Jacobs, an urbanist luminary herself, appoints the first floor.

The building keeps infamous company situated right across the street from Dealey Plaza and the Book Depository, a tourist destination that sees nearly 7 million visitors annually. Intriguingly, the Purse Building was commandeered by the FBI and served as headquarters while they were investigating the assassination of John F. Kennedy. It had been vacant for thirty years before its recent remarkable transformation and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A noteworthy example of the urban pioneer spirit of Wildcat Management, the Purse Building renovation created a contagion of reactivation in the West End district. Restaurants, shops, business and government offices, new apartments, and mass transit surround its optimal location. It is at the center of a peak renaissance in downtown Dallas.

"The Purse Building has been my pride project," says Ragan. "What a phenomenal feeling that the legacy of Wildcat's role in this extraordinary landmark will continue on as a vibrant part of the city I love. We will infuse our new project, Castle Ranch, in Mansfield, TX, with the same energy and attention that we gave The Purse Building."

Marcus & Millichap's Joe Santelli and Matthew Sheard are the brokers representing the Purse Building at 601 Elm Street in downtown Dallas. For more information, please call 972-755-5282.

Wildcat Management is a national, woman-owned real estate investment, development, and management company known for pioneering work. Wildcat takes on mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships to spark economic turnaround and community growth.

