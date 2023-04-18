Disney Vacation Club Sales to Begin Soon for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales will soon begin for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Disney Vacation Club property where members will experience decades of memory-making stays in the place where it all started, the Disneyland Resort. Sales open to current Disney Vacation Club members on May 2 and to all others on May 30. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will join The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in welcoming members home when it opens on Sept. 28.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be located in the heart of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The 12-story tower will have a wide range of themed accommodations designed to sleep anywhere from two to 12 guests, perfectly blending the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studio classics with many of the essential comforts of home. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering) (PRNewswire)

The new tower will feature over 340 rooms, welcoming guests to a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas. Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like "The Jungle Book," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Princess and the Frog," "Fantasia" and more.

The newly imagined duo studio will bring the story of "The Jungle Book" to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use. The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of "Sleeping Beauty" or "The Princess and the Frog." Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" or "Fantasia." The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by "Bambi." Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by "Frozen" and one by "Moana," each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

Guests staying at the newest Disney Vacation Club property will be able to enjoy a brand new themed pool, splash pad and pool bar. These new amenities will join popular offerings at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel* including restaurants, lounges, shops, and swimming pools. The hotel's nostalgic charm, rich Disney heritage and close proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park makes it a favorite among guests and Disney Vacation Club members.

"Disney Vacation Club is thrilled to offer an additional vacation ownership option on the West Coast," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. "The addition of our 16th Disney Vacation Club resort reflects our continuing commitment to making our members' dreams come true by providing exciting new opportunities to make magical vacation memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming members home to this stunning new tower at the Disneyland Hotel."

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, the recently expanded Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com.To learn more about Disney Vacation Club visit DisneyVacationClub.com. Members may also call their Disney Vacation Club Guide.

This advertising material is being used for the purpose of soliciting sales of timeshare interests.

*The amenities and facilities adjacent to The Villas at Disneyland® Hotel are not part of the ownership interests.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club Members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of vacation exchange options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney with 150 vacation points or more, Members can also enjoy Membership Extras, including Disney-branded exchange options like Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as hotel exchanges featuring a portfolio of extraordinary hotels in sought-after destinations. Vacations at a Disney Vacation Club Resort can last anywhere from one night to several weeks.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit DisneyVacationClub.com .

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agent. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club