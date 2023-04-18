Aura Pledges to be Carbon Neutral By End-of-Year in Inaugural Aura Cares Report

The company's first-ever corporate social responsibility and impact report illustrates Aura's commitment to climate action and progress toward its mission of creating a safer internet for everyone

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, announced its goal to be carbon neutral by the end of 2023. This commitment is made alongside the release of the company's 2022 Aura Cares Report , which illustrates Aura's progress in establishing ESG plans, environmental sustainability initiatives and creating positive societal, community and industry change.

"Aura's mission is simple, to make a safer internet for everyone. But, it's how we achieve that goal that will define who we are as a company," said Hari Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of Aura. "Protecting families is critical, but by investing in a more sustainable planet and diversity in our industry while we develop these innovative protections, we will ensure even greater impact."

The 2022 Aura Cares Report and climate pledge follow the company's recently announced partnership with actor and climate-activist Robert Downey Jr. , who released a video praising Aura's leadership in driving sustainable innovation.

"Aura is committed to protecting you online. I'm committed to climate consciousness. At the end of the day, our shared goal is to keep people safe," said Aura investor, board member and brand advocate Robert Downey Jr. "I am proud to partner with Aura as it sprints toward its carbon neutral goal to better protect our home planet."

In 2022, Aura started the process of evaluating its existing greenhouse gas emissions and identifying opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint with the support of a carbon advisor, ClimeCo . Informed by this evaluation, the 2022 Aura Cares Report outlines three key pillars of Aura's approach to climate action. These include: a commitment to regular reporting, reducing its carbon footprint through internal operational change, as well as purchasing credible offsets to neutralize any remaining emissions. With a primarily remote workforce and digital product, Aura's business is set up to make further emission reductions reasonable and achievable.

For more information on the 2022 Aura Cares Report, including company information, internal employee engagement and culture initiatives, as external corporate social responsibility efforts and investments, please visit aura.com/aura-cares .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

