LG NAMED MOST SUSTAINABLE HOME APPLIANCE BRAND

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the company's unwavering commitment and advancements in sustainable green building practices, LG Electronics has been named the industry's most sustainable home appliance brand in the just-published 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index.

This top ranking follows the announcement that LG earned two coveted 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Year distinctions, “recognizing innovations that go above and beyond in manufacturing and encourage sustainability through innovative technology or an improved version of a traditional technique.” (PRNewswire)

The ranking is based on the weighted average of three factors: survey data used to gauge builders' perception of a company's sustainability efforts, data that tracks the number of positive brand mentions by consumers who have used or have heard about a product, and sentiment that tracks how favorably consumers view a particular company.

"We're pleased to designate LG as this year's sustainable appliance leader," said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, North America's leading green building and sustainable living media company. "LG continues to refine its practices and reinvent its processes and product innovations to reduce its environmental impact in a way that is worthy of distinction."

According to Green Builder, "There's no doubt who ranks first in sustainability imaging among appliance makers. LG topped all three survey components – and is the only company among any category winners to do that – largely due to its ever-advancing and continually popular Signature Kitchen Suite brand and consistent emphasis on energy efficiency and performance."

This top ranking follows the announcement that LG earned two coveted 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Year distinctions, "recognizing innovations that go above and beyond in manufacturing and encourage sustainability through innovative technology or an improved version of a traditional technique." The LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° multi-zone heat pump HVAC system and LG STUDIO induction cooktop with a flex cooking zone were singled out as Sustainable Products of the Year in the HVAC and appliance categories, respectively.

Named 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, LG helps consumers take climate action in impactful ways. For example, ENERGY STAR certified LG clothes washers and dishwashers purchased by American consumers in the past year are expected to save more than 35 billion gallons of water over their product life, enough to fill 53,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022" LG refrigerators, washers, dryers, room air conditioners and computer monitors are expected to save more than 482 million pounds of CO 2 over the life of these products.

LG is committed to leading the charge towards a greener future, through innovative carbon reduction and product recycling initiatives. LG is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through measures such as highly efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects, to connect innovation and sustainability for a brighter future. For more information, visit lg.com/sustainability.

About LG Electronics USA

Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

