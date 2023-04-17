Keen Research Launches KeenASR for Web, the Cutting-Edge On-Device Speech Recognition Solution for Web Applications

MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Research, a leading provider of on-device speech recognition solutions, announced today the launch of KeenASR for Web, a JavaScript library that performs speech recognition locally in the browser. Unlike cloud-based systems, KeenASR for Web ensures speech data is processed directly on the device, giving developers complete control over user privacy, scalability, and customization.

With the power of KeenASR for Web, developers can create voice-enabled web applications that are scalable, robust, customizable, and responsive, without the need to send speech data to third party services or their own backend. This approach also provides a seamless, responsive user experience without the hiccups that can arise from spotty internet connectivity.

KeenASR for Web is highly customizable, providing developers with the ability to personalize the experience for each user of their service. It offers scalable processing that is performed offline, reducing the need for additional servers as usage grows.

"We're thrilled to offer KeenASR for Web to our customers," said the CEO of Keen Research, Ognjen Todic. "Our cutting-edge technology enables developers to build powerful voice-enabled web applications that enhance the user experience and drive engagement. Our mobile SDKs are already used to power various products focused on education, entertainment , augmented intelligence for frontline workers , helping people with disabilities, and many other use cases. With web application support, we see a number of new opportunities for EdTech and other companies to leverage our support for speech recognition optimized for kids' voices and use cases such as oral reading and assessment, language learning, and early education. We're excited to see what our customers will create with KeenASR for Web."

The technology is currently in closed-beta, with a beta version of the SDK set to be released in May 2023. The beta release will include several demo web applications to showcase the use of KeenASR SDK.

For more information on KeenASR for Web, please visit the Keen Research website or contact the company directly.



Nikola Paunovic

778-316-4223

nikola@keenresearch.com

About Keen Research:

Keen Research is a San Francisco Bay Area based company focused on delivering cutting-edge on-device speech recognition solutions to mobile and web developers. Keen Research's technology enables applications to understand spoken language, allowing developers to create personalized, voice-enabled experiences for their users on mobile and web platforms.

