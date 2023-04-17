Bugworks Research Inc. to Present Eight Posters at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark

BANGALORE, India and DELAWARE CITY, Del. and ADELAIDE, Australia, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to present its latest research findings on the novel bacterial topoisomerase inhibitor, BWC0977 at the upcoming 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The eight posters highlight data from the microbiological and efficacy studies of the clinical candidate, BWC0977 that exhibits broad-spectrum activity against a globally, diverse panel of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and biothreat pathogens. Additionally, data from a range of studies, including in vitro biochemical assays, in vitro resistance frequency studies, minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC 90 ) data against multi-drug resistant clinical isolates from around the world, and in vivo efficacy data in mice and rat models of infection will be presented.

These studies were conducted in collaboration with scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Bethesda, USA, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, University of Texas Medical Branch, USA, International Health Management Associates (IHMA), USA and TheraIndx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., India.

"ECCMID 2023 is a globally renowned platform in Infectious Diseases R&D arena, and we are proud to have the opportunity to showcase the pre-clinical highlights of our drug candidate BWC0977; a first-of-its-kind in over six decades that has the potential to treat an entire gamut of infections caused by hard-to-treat Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacterial pathogens," says Dr. Vasanthi Ramachandran, Vice President - Collaborations, Bugworks Research India.

Bugworks Research is at the forefront of developing novel antibiotics to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The company's cutting-edge research is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target bacterial enzymes essential for their survival.

The ECCMID conference is a leading global forum for infectious diseases and clinical microbiology. Bugworks Research's presentations will take place on April 17th, 2023, during the poster session. Attendees are invited to visit the Bugworks Research booth to learn more about the company's innovative approach to fighting antibiotic resistance.

About Bugworks

Bugworks Research Inc, (Bugworks), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, that is developing novel multi target therapeutic assets in the anti-infectives and immuno-oncology (IO) areas by integrating the latest innovations in computational biology, pharmacology, structural-biology, and medicinal chemistry. BWC0977 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is targeted to address unmet needs of serious hospital & community infections, and bacterial biothreats. Its asset for IO is in the late pre-clinical stage, targets multiple cancers and is expected to be used either as standalone or in combination with immune checkpoint therapies.

For further information, please visit www.bugworksresearch.com

