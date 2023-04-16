The 133rd China Import and Export Fair Kicks Off Today

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") opened today. At the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum held the day before, He Lifeng, member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of China, delivered a video speech and announced the opening.

"President Xi Jinping has repeatedly put forward requirements for building a trade powerhouse, pointing out the direction for the development of foreign trade," remarked He Lifeng.

"The 133rd Canton Fair is being held offline for the first time since the onset of the epidemic demonstrating China's commitment to capitalizing on its comparative advantages and actively participating in the international division of labor, which will not only promote its own development but also benefit the world. The Fair will focus on promoting high-quality development and actively expanding imports in line with the trend of consumption upgrades. At the same time, the 133rd Canton Fair will promote industrial transformation and upgrading, accelerate the coordinated development of trade in goods and services, vigorously support the innovation of foreign trade business models, and continue to enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets," He added in his speech.

At the opening ceremony, the representatives of foreign guests, including Jennifer Patton, Sourcing Director at Coppel SA de CV, John L. Garrison, Jr., the Chairman of the Board of Terex Corporation, and Mr. Neha Kumar, Marketing and Brand Manager of Lulu Group International in UAE, made speeches.

The 133rd Canton Fair is the largest in history, both in terms of overall exhibition area and number of exhibitors. Offline, around 35,000 firms will engage in the expo, buyers from 226 countries and regions will sign up to attend, and 47 industrial and commercial organizations from across the world will organize delegations to participate. This year's Canton Fair will feature a new exhibition space as well as a new special area, as well as almost 500,000 green and low-carbon products.

For more information about latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16

