Thinking Sustainably: How Caring for the Land and High-Quality Beef Go Hand-In-Hand

A celebrity chef and cattle rancher discuss how beef is raised sustainably and share tips for creating flavorful beef dishes.

HUNGERFORD, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The farm to fork trend is everywhere and with summer grilling season approaching the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing how raising sustainable beef and grilling up a juicy steak are closely connected. Celebrity Chef Lamar Moore and Rancher John Coleman Locke, owner of J.D. Hudgins Ranch, got together to talk more about sustainability and recipes.

Sixth-generation rancher, John Coleman Locke, works every day to sustain the family ranch, as his father and those before them have been doing since 1908. Known for raising pure-bred Brahman cattle, the Locke family has a saying that if you take care of those Brahman cows, they will take care of you.

"Our controlled grazing has allowed us to quit using herbicides and put more carbon back into the soil," said John Coleman Locke. "Since we've been doing that the impact we've had on the soil has been positive for both the land and the cattle."

After more than 100 years, the Locke family knows how important it is to care for the land and the cattle. Not only does that care benefit the environment, it also produces a high-quality product for chef's like Lamar Moore. A staple on Moore's menus, beef is one of his favorite ingredients to cook with and he's always looking for ways to learn more about how the food he cooks is raised and grown. "The more I learn, the better I am as a chef," says Moore.

As summer grilling season approaches, Moore has recipes and tips for helping everyone up their grilling game. He recommends his Strip Steak Au Poivre and Miso Butter Steak Frites for anyone looking to impress their guests.

"No matter what cut of steak you're cooking, an instant read thermometer is key to ensuring a perfectly done steak," said Moore. "You should also try not to flip your steaks as much, one flip should do the trick and will help keep the steak nice and juicy."

