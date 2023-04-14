ARS®/Rescue Rooter® donates more than $1.3 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

More than $6.7 million donated since partnership began in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter , a privately held Memphis-based company and the nation's largest provider of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, presented a $1.3 million check to ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®, following a year-long fundraising initiative across its more than 75 branches.

Scott Boose (ARS CEO) and Jim McMahon (ARS CFO) presented a $1.3 million check to Regina Watson (SVP, Relational, ALSAC St. Jude) and Brett Collins (Director, Strategic Partnerships, ALSAC St. Jude). (PRNewswire)

Through sales events, employee giving, direct mail campaigns, branch donations, and event sponsorships, ARS/Rescue Rooter's employees and customers have raised more than $6.7 million for St. Jude since 2018, the first year of a partnership between ARS/Rescue Rooter and St. Jude, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.

"At ARS, we believe in making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and one way to do that is by supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "We're honored to have raised over $6.7 million for this amazing organization, and we're committed to continuing our partnership with St. Jude to help children survive and thrive."

Donations to St. Jude support efforts to cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases and help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their children live.

"We are so deeply grateful to ARS/Rescue Rooter customers and employees. Their contributions are a great example of what can be achieved when individuals and organizations come together to make a difference," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Their generosity and this purpose-driven partnership help advance the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and impact the more than 400,000 kids around the world who will get cancer this year."

ARS's support helps provide cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance at no cost to families. This support also helps ensure that St. Jude can continue to treat kids worldwide, including kids in communities across the ARS network.

Boose said St. Jude was chosen five years ago as a partner because of its commitment to honor founder Danny Thomas's vision to build a world-class research institution devoted to improving healthcare for children worldwide.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS)

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 75 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,800 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, electrical, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, but not limited to: 4 Eco Services Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Water ®, Absolute Heating and Air Conditioning℠, Air Experts™, A.J. Perri ®, Aksarben ARS™, Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Cooling ®, Andy's Statewide™, ARS ®, Aspen Air Conditioning™, Atlas Trillo ®, Beutler™, Blue Apple Electric, Air and Plumbing™, Blue Dot Services™, Blue Flame Heating Air Electric ®, Bob Hamilton™, Brothers Air and Heat™, Columbus Worthington Air™, Comfort Heating & Air™, Conway Services ®, DM Select Services ®, Efficient Attic Systems ® (EAS), Elite Air™, ESCO™, Florida Home Air Conditioning™, Greenstar Home Services ®, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning™, McCarthy Services™, My Electric Works™, OyBoy Heating and Cooling℠, Rapid Repair Experts™, Rescue Rooter ®, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk™, RighTime Home Services™, Roger the Plumber ®, RS Andrews of Tidewater ®, The Irish Plumber ®, The Rooter Works™, Total Comfort™, Unique Services™, Will Fix It™, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing™. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work covered under ARS' Exceptional Service Guarantee. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."® For more information, visit ars.com .

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

ARS/Rescue Rooter and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are celebrating five years of partnership (PRNewswire)

