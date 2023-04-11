Aequitas Appoints Oliver Wreford as Chief Executive Officer

New leader addition indicates the company's renewed focus on growth and innovation in the K-12 SIS marketplace

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequitas, a leading Student Information System (SIS) provider for K-12 districts and educational service agencies, announced today that it appointed Oliver Wreford as its new Chief Executive Officer. Following Banyan Software's acquisition of the company, the hire underscores a renewed commitment to growth and product innovation from Aequitas.

Wreford is a K-12 and SaaS growth expert with a track record of helping education software businesses expand through innovative products and services that delight their customers. He will continue to serve as CEO of School Pathways, also a Banyan portfolio company, and has previously held executive leadership roles at PowerSchool and SchoolMint, Inc.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity to take on the CEO role at Aequitas. The company has a deeply loyal customer base, having consistently delivered a best-in-class K-12 SIS.," said Wreford. "We are excited to deploy more resources to help us build awareness about Aequitas and grow our impact while continuing to provide great products and customer experiences."

Aequitas Solutions, Inc . is a leader in K-12 Student Information Systems supporting over one million students. Its mission is to lead the K-12 industry by providing next-generation education solutions that push traditional SIS boundaries and build lasting customer relationships based on openness, honesty, integrity, and a true sense of partnership.

View original content:

SOURCE Aequitas