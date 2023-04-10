LUXURY OUTDOOR RESORT BRAND, ULUM, OPENS FIRST LOCATION NEAR MOAB, UTAH

From the minds behind Under Canvas, ULUM offers elevated design, luxury, and adventure in nature

DENVER, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced today the opening of the first location of ULUM™ , a new, safari-inspired, luxury outdoor resort brand Designed by Nature. ULUM Moab , ideally situated steps from awe-inspiring Looking Glass Arch, is now open, inviting guests to experience elevated design, exceptional hospitality and refined comfort in nature.

ULUM Moab, steps from Looking Glass Arch, offers elevated design, exceptional hospitality and comfort in nature.

Located on 200 acres of stunning desert landscape, the first destination of the ULUM brand reflects nature inside and out - with architecture that embraces the contours of the land and seamlessly integrates into the landscape it inhabits.

ULUM Moab's contemporary lobby has floor-to-ceiling glass windows with unparalleled views of nearby Looking Glass Arch and Canyonlands National Park beyond. The light-filled lobby features organic materials like local stone, natural wood, and polished concrete at every turn, and opens up onto an expansive terraced deck with dipping pools, firepits, a yoga deck, and comfortable lounge spaces, perfect for enjoying the resort's exceptional views.

Each of the resort's spacious, 360-square-foot Suite Tents features a bedroom with king-size bed, plush Parachute linens and robes, a lounge area with West Elm furnishings including a queen size sofa-bed and lounge chairs, and a private 70-square-foot deck. A contemporary barn door reveals an ensuite bathroom with rain shower and plant-based, Aesop bath products. Natural woods, woven rugs, and a Pendleton wool blanket highlight the use of organic materials throughout, and an evaporative cooling fan and wood-burning stove for the perfect sleeping environment from spring to fall.

The first luxury, outdoor resort of its kind, ULUM Moab offers all the amenities of a luxury hotel: upscale dining, dipping pools, and complimentary wellness and lifestyle activities including yoga, stargazing, hiking, live music and evening s'mores. For one-of-a-kind excursions, ULUM's Adventure Concierge can arrange world-class experiences including white water rafting, rock-climbing, national park tours, favorite local hikes, and more.

"ULUM Moab perfectly blends comfort, style, and outdoor exploration," said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. "Our exceptional location featuring Looking Glass Arch and spectacular views across Canyonlands is inspiring. We look forward to welcoming guests to this unique, new resort experience, where they can relax, recharge, and discover nature in a whole new way."

Approachable, high quality, expertly crafted meals are pillars of the ULUM experience. Craft cocktails reflecting local flora such as sage, juniper, and prickly pear complement a seasonal, Southwest-inspired menu enjoyed al fresco in the enchanting desert landscape. Additionally, an onsite espresso and smoothie bar brings coffee culture to the outdoors with premium hot and cold espresso beverages, specialty smoothies, and grab 'n go snacks.

Rooted in a commitment to sustainability, ULUM Moab offers Rivian Waypoints Level 2 chargers for guests with electric vehicles to adventure responsibly and enjoy the convenience of an overnight charge. The resort follows International Dark Sky principles, recognizing thoughtful development practices that mitigate light pollution and maximize the night's sky. Additionally, Under Canvas has joined forces with the global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to help fund conservation and raise awareness through education, volunteer efforts, and donation programs.

ULUM Moab's inaugural season runs through October 23, 2023. Reservations for the 2023 and 2024 season are available at www.ulumresorts.com . Additional assets available here .

ABOUT ULUM

From the minds behind Under Canvas, ULUM elevates and amplifies outdoor hospitality. Its upscale, safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring sophisticated comforts, allowing everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. ULUM opened its first location outside of Moab, Utah, in March 2023. For more information, please visit www.ulumresorts.com .

ABOUT UNDER CANVAS

Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination hospitality experience. Its upscale, safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates eleven locations in West Yellowstone, North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley and Glacier in Mont., Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah, Mount Rushmore in SD, Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn., Grand Canyon in Ariz., and Acadia in Maine. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com .

