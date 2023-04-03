B. Draddy & Zero Restriction Sign Ambassador Deal with Patrick Cantlay

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Golf Brands, the leading manufacturer of high-end golf apparel and sportswear, today announced a partnership between two of their notable brands, B.Draddy and Zero Restriction, and world-renowned professional golfer, Patrick Cantlay. Patrick is currently the 4th ranked golfer in the world.

“Their passion to be the best at what they do aligns with my own goals," says Cantlay.

Patrick's first tournament as a Brand Ambassador for B.Draddy and Zero Restriction will coincide with the year's first major, The Masters. Cantlay has been a fixture among the top of the golf ranks throughout his career. A native of Long Beach, California, he turned pro in 2012 at age 20 after 54 consecutive weeks as the top ranked amateur and broke into the Top-10 of the OWGR in 2019. As a professional he has eight PGA Tour victories including a victory at the 2021 Tour Championship which solidified him winning the season long Fed-Ex Cup and being named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.

His partnership with B.Draddy and Zero Restriction marks a continued commitment to his craft as he looks for exceptional, dependable high-quality apparel he can count on to both look good and perform at the highest level of competition.

"I am thrilled to be joining the B.Draddy and Zero Restriction family. They have mastered the art of making the highest quality products that provide comfort, style, and performance," says Cantlay. "Their passion to be the best at what they do aligns with my own goals, and those are the type of partners I look to surround myself with."

Cantlay has represented his country at the 2020 US Ryder Cup and 2019 and 2022 Presidents Cup teams. In 2022, Patrick continued his winning ways with victories mounted at the Zurich Classic and the BMW Championship. As Patrick continues to perform at the top of his game, the team at Zero Restriction and B.Draddy are excited to stand alongside and support as an apparel partner.

"Patrick is a perfect combination of dedication, hard work and sheer talent," says Chad Delp, President & CEO. "We are honored he selected B.Draddy and Zero Restriction in his search for the best apparel available to help him achieve even greater accomplishments going forward. We are excited for what the future holds for both Patrick and our company."

Drawing on 30 years' experience, Zero Restriction offers a full breadth of industry leading apparel and has been selected to outfit Team USA in the last two Presidents Cup events – Cantlay also was represented on each of these teams. Celebrating its 10th year and currently one of the fastest growing brands in golf, B.Draddy's guiding principle is to provide the highest quality products. Taking inspiration from the past but utilizing modern techniques in fabric construction and finishing, B.Draddy captures an aristocratic bohemian aesthetic.

