Cision Unveils Guaranteed Paid Placement, Providing Clients with Unmatched Visibility and Control over their Brand's Story

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company and a global leader in public relations and marketing software solutions, announced today the launch of Guaranteed Paid Placement, an upgraded version of its Sponsored Placement solution. This innovative offering, powered by Nativo, allows clients to simultaneously employ earned and paid media opportunities by seamlessly converting their press releases into native articles that can be strategically placed across premier online publications, allowing them to reach and engage their target audiences more effectively.

Since launching in March of 2022, content from thousands of PR Newswire clients has garnered 400 million impressions and over 2 million clicks through Guaranteed Paid Placement.

The latest enhancements allow PR Newswire to onboard premium publications faster than ever, further expanding its inventory of top-tier sites and offering clients increased exposure on high-profile sites. Additional enhancements include improved reporting formats featuring screenshots of prominent placements to provide clients with a better understanding of their story's reach and impact.

"PR Newswire is committed to consistently delivering market-leading innovation to our clients," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "The expanded reach and capability of Guaranteed Paid Placement is a prime example of how PR Newswire's solutions empower our clients to elevate their visibility with the right audiences in the most credible publications."

PR Newswire supports Guaranteed Paid Placement clients by optimizing their content using ongoing quantitative testing across thousands of campaigns. This distinctive data-driven approach gives clients the insight to maximize audience engagement, amplify the impact of their story and maximize return on their investment.

"At Nativo, we are thrilled to partner with PR Newswire on this transformation to Guaranteed Paid Placement. Their innovative approach to providing brands with a guaranteed way to reach their target audience is a true differentiator in newswire distribution," added Justin Choi, Nativo's Founder and CEO. "Combining PR Newswire's public relations and marketing expertise with Nativo's advanced technology, we are confident that this enhanced offering will set a new standard for brand exposure and engagement. We are proud to work with PR Newswire to deliver a comprehensive solution for brands to take control of their story and reach their desired audience."

Guaranteed Paid Placement is available exclusively through PR Newswire and fits seamlessly into a publisher's news feed by matching the visual design and targeting relevant audiences. Once clicked, the native ad directs a reader to the sponsored content within the publisher's site. For more information about Guaranteed Paid Placement, please visit PR Newswire's website.

About Nativo

Nativo is the storytelling platform where brands and publishers can distribute brand stories at scale while gaining more insights about their content than anywhere else. For brands, Nativo enables storytelling at scale with the largest native reach and reveals insights that unlock return-on-content. For publishers, Nativo enriches monetization with the most comprehensive platform for next-generation ad formats and breakthrough technology for accelerated webpages. Nativo's mission is to equip advertising for the age of content, improving the web experience and creating meaningful connections for today's digital consumer. Learn more www.nativo.com.

About Cision

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, MultiVu, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

