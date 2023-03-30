OCEANIA CRUISES RAISES THE BAR ON ENTERTAINMENT UNVEILING BROADWAY-CALIBER ENTERTAINMENT ABOARD NEWEST SHIP VISTA

Star-Studded Production Team Includes "Dancing with the Stars" Dance Pro and Choreographer Britt Stewart

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has unveiled new show-stopping entertainment options on board Vista, the first of two ships in the line's new Allura Class. In addition to introducing new signature dining offerings, destination-rich itineraries and the most luxurious standard accommodations at sea, Oceania Cruises is completely reimagining Vista's entertainment program starting with three uniquely designed shows when she launches in May 2023. Headliners, The Anchor Inn and Into the Night are Broadway-caliber, immersive-style productions featuring recognizable songs by some of the world's most beloved artists and contemporary dance numbers led by "Dancing with the Stars" choreographer Britt Stewart.

"With Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade, we have worked thoughtfully on how to raise the bar even higher on ourselves in every department," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Long renowned for our stunning design, exquisite culinary offerings and intriguing itineraries, it was time to put the same 'wow' into our entertainment programming. This new lineup is groundbreaking for us, and these three new productions are just the beginning. We are extremely excited to unveil our never-before-seen series of elevated entertainment for our guests to enjoy aboard Vista."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to develop innovative shows for Oceania Cruises, pushing limits on creativity and theatrics, assembling a star-studded team with credentials spanning television, movies, Broadway, the West End and beyond, resulting in programs that are truly fresh and fun for Vista," shared Kai Alan Carrier, Director of Artistic Theatrical Entertainment, a new role created at Oceania Cruises to elevate entertainment offerings. "Knowing that our guests love recognizable songs and, more importantly, are lively and adventurous, I leaned forward with our offerings. The goal was to truly offer entertainment from a new perspective, which I know we have achieved."

THE PRODUCTIONS

Vista will feature three main productions when she launches in May, each with a distinct personality, with another to follow later in the year. Thoughtfully created by a passionate team dedicated exclusively to each of the shows, an extensive team of performers, producers and technicians has been involved in bringing Oceania Cruises' newest entertainment to life.

Into the Night, choreographed by renowned "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart, is a dance-centric show featuring an unexpected mix of dance, style and design meant to invoke the excitement of the Video Music Awards, the glamour of "American Idol" and the high-energy drive of "Dancing with the Stars." The contemporary elegance of the show is inspired by the essence of Vista herself. Sophisticated and exciting, Into the Night will leave audiences awestruck as it combines dance with design, exuding a powerful feeling only a live stage show can offer.

Headliners takes guests on a VIP concert journey showcasing a stunning cast performing some of the most recognizable songs in the world. Celebrating the music, not just the artist, Headliners approaches pop favorites in an inspirational way that is simply designed to be a great time. Led by Vista's talented onboard vocalists, complete with fun choreography, guests will have an unforgettable night with music from some of their favorite artists, such as Cher, Celine Dion, the Bee Gees and Adele, in a way they have never seen before.

The Anchor Inn is a light-hearted UK-centric song-and-dance performance with a sprinkle of West End flare. Set in the lively Anchor Inn Pub, a group of regulars celebrates good times, sporting losses and romantic wins to the tune of chart-topping hits by artists like Dusty Springfield, Rod Stewart, Madness, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones. This hand-clapping, toe-tapping production will leave guests feeling decidedly British, no matter where they are sailing.

An additional edutainment-style production titled The Music Triangle will open later this year, which tells the roots story of nearly all music we love today.

The 1,200-guest Vista sets sail on her inaugural voyage on May 13, 2023, from Rome. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

