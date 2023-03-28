Ragnarok Origin Announces Tesla Giveaway Winner and Major Updates.

The Dream Giveaway continues alongside many new exciting updates in March

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragnarok Origin is sending off March with a bang, announcing the winner of the Dream Giveaway Event, as well as announcing major in-game content updates.

Today, developer and publisher of mobile MMORPG game Ragnarok Origin, Gravity, announced the long-awaited official winner of the Dream Giveaway who won a 2022 Tesla Model S, worth approximately $100,000. The Tesla sweepstakes were originally held in 2021 as a huge pre-registration event to promote the launch of Ragnarok Origin.

The lucky new owner of the Tesla is Alen, from San Diego, who has been playing Ragnarok Origin since launch. In an interview, Alen said he didn't expect to win at all and thanked Gravity and the Ragnarok Origin team for the amazing prize, and for creating an amazing game.

Viewers and players can watch the full interview with the Tesla sweepstakes winner on the Ragnarok Origin Youtube channel.

For those who missed out on winning the Tesla, Ragnarok Origin is giving out a special in-game mount as a consolation prize. The reward is part of the Dream Giveaway: After Party Event which will run until April 25th and players can receive additional rewards all week long just by logging into Ragnarok Origin.

The massive March updates have brought several new additions to Ragnarok Origin including the new Rogue and Stalker job classes, highly requested PVE content, and a new server 'Poporing' is now available for new users to progress comfortably with a fresh setting.

The Rogue and Stalker are familiar Thief class progressions from the original Ragnarok IP that players may recognize. Compared to Thieves, Rogues are more skilled with the bow and arrow, and have enhanced knife skills. Stalkers, the advanced class from Rogues, are trackers who are impossible to escape from and can eliminate their targets in the blink of an eye.

Last but not least, exciting new PVE content has also been introduced. The Fantasy Land of Memories is a 5-party dungeon where players can test their battle abilities to the fullest. The 20-floor dungeon will be renewed for a new season every 5 weeks, giving plenty of time for players to challenge themselves with a rising difficulty level.

Players can experience the new updates and play Ragnarok Origin on mobile devices for free. For more details about the Dream Giveaway, check out the official event page at https://ragnarok-origin.com/dreamgiveaway .

About Gravity

Gravity is a global game publisher and pioneer in the MMORPG segment. The original publisher of Ragnarok Online 20 years ago, Gravity has been continuing to expand the Ragnarok IP in different regions, devices and genres. Ragnarok Origin is a mobile MMORPG released in 2021 with hundreds of thousands of players across North America, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

