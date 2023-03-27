FNA Group Expands North American Manufacturing to Include Internal Combustion Engines

Supply chain delays have seriously hindered North American product manufacturing and distribution especially for internal combustion engines.

FNA Group supports more than 800 families across North America ; and has product commitments to retailers, distributors, and dealers.

FNA Group plans nearshore manufacturing of critical components including internal combustion engines to alleviate pressure from offshore supply chains.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FNA Group has decided to move the manufacture of critical components including internal combustion engines to North America. This decision allows the company to strengthen its supply chain and better control costs. The move allows FNA Group to field a more robust Research and Development (R&D) team close to its manufacturing facilities to innovate new and more efficient products including internal combustion engines.

"The COVID pandemic hammered home the challenges of offshore product development and manufacturing," says William Alexander, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "We think the environment is right to move our manufacturing closer to home so we can continue to design, engineer and sell the best products imaginable."

While competitors have stalled manufacturing capacity and product development, especially for internal combustion engines, FNA Group is convinced they are better able to serve their customers and markets by ramping up nearshore manufacturing plants. The decision will solidify supply chain, shorten lead times, enhance quality control, and contain cost on finished goods for their customers. The move also makes it easier to develop projects with partners and fine-tune processes for cost control.

"We are proud of this opportunity to grow our manufacturing footprint in North America," says Chris Alexander, Vice President of Business Development, "as we nearshore our supply chain to North America, we plan to be more available to our customers, support hundreds more families, make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and create a great value to the marketplace."

FNA Group, the market leader in pressure washers, is one of the most vertically integrated power equipment manufacturers in the industry. The decision reinforces their market position while better controlling the supply chain and hastening their R&D roadmap.

About FNA Group

FNA Group, headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin is one of the most vertically integrated manufacturers of power equipment under the brand names Simpson®, Delco®, POWERWASHER®, AAA® Pumps, Clean Machine® and CRX® Power (engine power and E-power). FNA Group also manufactures private label products for some of the largest power equipment brands in the world.

Today FNA Group manufactures electric and gas pressure washers, cold water and hot water pressure washers, pressure washer pumps, generators, water pumps, high pressure thermoplastic hoses, accessories, and replacement parts. FNA Group sells worldwide through retailers, distributors, dealers, and online.

