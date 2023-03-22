Oceanfront Puerto Rico Boutique Resort to Unveil Renovation of Lobby, Guestrooms, Restaurants, and Common Spaces

PALMAS DEL MAR, Puerto Rico, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort, an intimate upscale resort in Puerto Rico, is currently undergoing a dramatic transformation, set to be unveiled on May 18, 2023. The multi-million-dollar renovation comes as the oceanfront property was recently acquired by LionGrove, a leading hospitality investment firm.

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort Announces Transformation (PRNewswire)

Oceanfront Puerto Rico Boutique Resort to Unveil Renovation of Lobby, Guestrooms, Restaurants, and Common Spaces

The rooms and common areas of the hotel will be transformed with a "boho chic" style, incorporating an eclectic mix of colors, patterns, and textures. The relaxed, global-inspired aesthetic bends traditional design rules to create a layered, personalized look for the property that is unique to other resorts on the island. The resort's 107 contemporary guest rooms and suites, with a new design inspired by the surrounding area's natural beauty, will feature upscale amenities and breathtaking views of the tranquil, tropical landscape around the Playa, Costa, and Lagos buildings of the hotel.

"This is such an exciting next chapter for Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this special part of Puerto Rico," says Andro Nodarse-León, Founder and CEO of LionGrove. "The refreshed resort will have a true sense of place thanks to our incorporation of local art and a serene design to highlight the beautiful and natural surroundings of Palmas del Mar."

Guests can now enjoy an enclosed modern and trendy lobby with boho-inspired décor and an airy welcome to the resort, with sweeping ceilings featuring modern light fixtures and large windows providing natural light. Additional transformations include expansive landscaping enhancements, the cigar lounge, and improvements to the indoor ballroom and outdoor event spaces. The hotel features two swimming pools on different sides of the resort -- the sleek Costa Infinity Pool with a swim-up bar and an al fresco pizza oven, and the zero-entry, sparkling Family Pool just in front of Trova's restaurant terrace.

The forthcoming opening of Trova Coastal Kitchen will bring a melody of health-conscious, mouth-watering flavors from Top Chef competitors and James Beard finalists celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, brought to life by Puerto Rico's own Chef Julio Cartagena. The word "Trova" originates from a bohemian style of music created by innovative Caribbean lyricists. Similarly, Trova Coastal Kitchen delivers creative and unforgettably soulful flavors and experiences to delight your senses and lift your soul. Each dish is carefully prepared with local, wholesome ingredients that are sure to immerse guests in the spirit and soul of Puerto Rico.

"Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are true culinary masters, and their numerous accolades and awards are a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication. We invite you to experience the world-renowned cuisine and impeccable service of Trova Coastal Kitchen, led by our own local chef Julio Cartagena," says Chris Sariego, Senior Managing Director and COO of LionGrove.

Located in the prestigious, private Palmas del Mar community, the resort offers access to an array of outdoor activities, including two world-class golf courses designed by two golf legends, Gary Player and Rees Jones, the largest tennis center in the Caribbean, pickleball courts, and an equestrian center for horseback riding opportunities along trails and even onto the property's pristine beach. Guests can also explore the miles of trails and lush surroundings by bike, foot, or golf cart as part of the hotel's amenities. The resort desk also offers car rental services.

As the only resort in Southeast Puerto Rico, Wyndham Palmas Beach is ideally situated between the rich history of San Juan and the only tropical rainforest in the United States, El Yunque, a sacred part of Puerto Rican culture. El Yunque is located in Rio Grande, which TIME Magazine just named one of the World's Greatest Places of 2023.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.wyndhampalmas.com/ or call +1 787-247-7979. To reserve a table in Trova Coastal Kitchen, visit https://www.wyndhampalmas.com/trova

About Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort:

Located at the heart of one of Puerto Rico's most exclusive residential communities, Palmas del Mar, Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort is an oasis full of character, energy, and unique facilities. This boutique resort sits within beautifully manicured golf courses and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, just steps from the beach. The upscale escape features 107 comfortable rooms, a 6,000-square-foot ballroom, and an infinity pool overlooking the golf course with succulent palm trees and beach waves. In addition, guests can enjoy a relaxing family pool, with a lazy river and beach-style access. The multiple food and beverage options include two bars, a wine cellar room, and Trova Coastal Kitchen which features a melody of health-conscious, mouth-watering Puerto Rican flavors from James Beard's finalists and celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. The resort's unique location within Palmas gives guests access to many amenities, from an upscale Marina to world-class tennis facilities. The community has two championship golf courses designed by PGA 4-time champion Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones, an equestrian center, a Pterocarpus forest, and multiple restaurants. The unique location on Puerto Rico's East Coast provides quick access to miles of unspoiled beaches. The surrounding region offers unique nature experiences with breathtaking scenery, clear mountain rivers, and outdoor recreation opportunities year-round in El Yunque Rainforest.

About LionGrove

LionGrove is a leading hospitality investment firm whose professionals have over 190 years of combined investment, financing, and operational experience forged at some of the world's most prestigious private equity, investment banking, and hotel companies. The LionGrove team brings together the tenacious investment focus of seasoned Wall Street professionals with an eye for creating great environments and a passion for the service of world-class hoteliers. LionGrove seeks to acquire and add value to its hotels and resorts located in fundamentally strong markets in the United States and its territories. LionGrove and its affiliates have offices in San Juan and Miami.

Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort