Wondershare Dr.Fone Released V13 to Elevate Mobile Device Management Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Dr.Fone, a leading mobile device management solution is proud to announce the launch of the Dr.Fone V.13. The upgraded version is available across desktop, web and mobile devices and is compatible with iOS and Android.

In a world where everything goes digital, mobile devices play an essential part in everyday life and enhance productivity, communication, and collaboration. With the vision to make life easier, Wondershare developed the latest version of Dr.Fone to make mobile device management simpler and hassle-free.

With the new wireless transfer feature, users can now easily transfer files from their PC to mobile phone without using a USB cable, whereas the phone screen mirroring function enables efficient sharing of presentations, making it easy to present ideas to colleagues and clients. Users can also export files and pictures with ease from their phone to computer, hence, freeing up storage space and improving their phone's functionality and speed. The capability to seamlessly transfer data between phones is useful when users want to replace an old phone with a new one. In addition, they can erase data from old devices.

Dr.Fone V13 also offers other top-notch features such as phone inspection, HEIC/HEIF converter, iCloud and iTunes Management, phone collaboration and phone cross-platform service. "Dr.Fone is a professional and efficient one-stop mobile device solution. It offers more user-friendly management functions such as Dr.Fone Air and Dr.Fone Link. Besides, users can easily solve any cell phone problems with this cross-platform device management solution across desktop, web, and app", Peak Yu, the Product Director says.

Compatibility and Pricing

Dr.Fone is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android and can solve various problems, including phone recovery, system repair, forgotten passwords, phone system failures, data transfer and screen unlock. Dr.Fone V13 brings an enhanced phone data management experience, with the ability to back up and manage up to 20 mobile phone data types. The basic annual plan starts at $39.95. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://drfone.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

