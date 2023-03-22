Union Pacific Railroad Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreements with Eight Labor Unions

Negotiations ongoing with remaining unions

OMAHA, Neb., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced it reached agreements with eight labor unions to provide access to up to seven paid sick days, effective April 1.

The unions that reached agreements include:

National Conference of Firemen and Oilers

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Mechanical Division

International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division

The Transportation Communications International Union's collective bargaining agreement already provided paid sick time, bringing the total number of unions to nine out of 13 that will have paid sick leave agreements.

While all Union Pacific employees receive paid personal days off, employees represented by these unions will also receive four paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023, with the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick days.

"At Union Pacific, we value our employees and are committed to addressing their concerns by working together with union leaders to find solutions," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy and CHRO. "We thank the union leadership for their collaboration and we will continue working with the other unions to address paid sick time solutions."

Together with the clerical craft, the unions that have reached agreements or tentative agreements represent more than 40% of Union Pacific's craft professionals and negotiations with the remaining four unions are ongoing. The railroad continues to work to identify ways to improve quality of life for all employees.

