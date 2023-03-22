TruRoots Company's R.W. Knudsen Family Beverages Announces New Lower Sugar, Lower Calorie Juice Line

New Products Mark First-to-Launch Innovation under TruRoots Company's Leadership

DEDHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruRoots Company, owner of sustainably sourced beverages, sauces and grain-based foods, has announced a new line of lower sugar, lower calorie juice beverages from R.W. Knudsen Family that contain no sucralose or high corn fructose syrup and have up to 75% less sugar than the average fortified juice beverage1. The lineup of eight delicious flavors, including organic options, such as Tart Cherry, Cranberry, Tropical Blend and Mango Passionfruit, are available nationwide.

"We believe the natural and organic category is ripe for disruption and are passionate about investing in great brands that consumers love and can feel good about, which is why we purchased R.W. Knudsen from J.M. Smucker last year," said Bobby Chacko, CEO of TruRoots Company. "Not only were we able to successfully transition the entire company in just 10 months, but we've also spearheaded massive acceleration with a clear strategy, robust innovation pipeline, and national brand campaign investment to get our delicious and high-quality products in front of consumers in a meaningful way. Our new R.W. Knudsen Family 48 oz lower sugar line is a proof point of our ability to rapidly innovate to meet evolving consumer needs for high-quality juice drinks with a cleaner profile, at an accessible price point, and in a convenient size and packaging format."

Additionally, R.W. Knudsen has recently launched a new ad campaign, "There's a Juice for That," which connects the health and wellness functionality and benefits of the juice beverages to the light humor opportunities the motto brings to any life situation. The national ad campaign captures the breadth and depth of the R.W. Knudsen's more than 50 juice drinks, while keeping the consumer's need states and usage occasion in mind.

"I'm excited that our commitment to product quality, innovation, and knowledge of the consumer and the organic and natural food products category continues under the leadership of TruRoots Company," said Bill Knudsen, who founded R.W. Knudsen Family more than 60 years ago.

Aside from the commitment to producing high-quality, premium products, R.W. Knudsen and TruRoots Company are dedicated to employing sustainable and responsible practices at the production, distribution and facility levels. In addition to sustainability efforts focused on recycling manufacturing waste, sourcing reusable materials for packaging containers, composting efforts, and more, the TruRoots Company facility has also been named the first and only facility in the State of Maryland to receive the True GBCI Zero Waste to Landfill Certified PLATINUM certification by Green Business Certification Inc.™, which rates how well a facility performs in minimizing their non-hazardous, solid wastes and maximizing their efficiency in the use of resources.

R.W. Knudsen Family's premium Lower Sugar, Lower Calorie juice beverages are available in 48-ounce bottles at Kroger stores with a suggested retail price of $3.49. To learn more about the complete line of R.W. Knudsen Family products, visit www.rwknudsen.com. To learn more about TruRoots Company and its vision, visit www.trurootscompany.com.

1Per 8 oz: our Organic Cranberry Juice Beverage 5g sugar and 35 calories, Average unfortified juice beverage 25g sugar and 110 calories.

About R.W. Knudsen

Since 1961, R.W. Knudsen Family® has been a pioneer in fruit and vegetable juices, setting the gold standard for quality, innovation, and taste. From R.W. Knudsen's first harvest of grapes in Paradise, California to a nationwide leader in 100% juices and functional blends, we've paved the way with unmatched flavor and an enduring commitment to quality and sustainability. Visit www.rwknudsen.com for more information.

About TruRoots Company

TruRoots Company is a private equity-back portfolio of brands, created with a clear vision in mind…to nourish our families, community and planet – from root to fruit. Grounded in our unmistakable legacy of passion, integrity and quality-you-can-taste, TruRoots Company is committed to producing delicious products that nourish many moments from farm to fridge (or pantry!) Our family of brands includes R.W. Knudsen Family, the gold-standard in fruit & vegetable juices; TruRoots organic grain-based foods; and Santa Cruz Organic sauces and beverages. Visit www.trurootscompany.com for more information.

