Galderma launches FACE by Galderma™, a cutting-edge aesthetic visualization tool that simulates injectable treatment results in real-time

New augmented reality solution provides digital facial assessment and potential results of injectable products from Galderma's aesthetic portfolio, as well as technology for consistent interactive "before and after" images

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma announced today the launch of FACE by Galderma™, an innovative aesthetic visualization tool powered by augmented reality (AR) that allows aesthetic professionals and patients to visualize injectable treatment results* at the planning stage before treatment begins. This innovative solution gives patients a simulated real-time "before and after" visual of what may be possible from an individualized treatment plan and may help alleviate patient concerns about injectable results.

"We created FACE by Galderma as part of our commitment to supporting aesthetic professionals and patients on their aesthetic journey. With the real-time, simulated injectable results feature, patients can see how injectable treatments such as Restylane® and Sculptra® might enhance or restore facial features before ever undergoing treatment. We believe that by delivering a holistic approach to individualized care, we can empower patients to move ahead with their treatment plan with added confidence."

ERICK BRENNER

VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER, U.S. AESTHETICS

GALDERMA

FACE by Galderma allows for an immersive, fully interactive consultation process between the aesthetic practitioner and patient. With the tool's assessment, the aesthetic practitioner can evaluate the patient's face, including skin quality, facial shape, facial proportion and contour, facial symmetry and animated and emotional expression. The aesthetic professional can use the simulation to identify and tailor an individualized treatment plan to respond to the patient's needs and aesthetic goals. FACE by Galderma features augmented reality to simulate a patient's potential injectable results* using products from the company's aesthetic portfolio.

"FACE by Galderma has been instrumental in empowering my patients to feel confident about their treatment as they can see in real-time the effect of injectables. Patients came into my practice genuinely excited to analyze their faces, and it often motivated them to try new aesthetic treatments since they had a better understanding of how their results could look."

GAIL MAUTNER

BOARD CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST

ASSOCIATES IN DERMATOLOGY MILLBURN LASER CENTER

PAID GALDERMA CONSULTANT

The tool acts as a patient passport, allowing patients to access and view their individual patient profile from home.

"Patients come to my practice for a consultation because they are interested in an aesthetic injectable procedure, and they often have questions and are apprehensive about how the procedure will turn out and whether it will look natural and address their wrinkles. The advanced technology available via the new FACE by Galderma tool provides my patients with a simulation of their outcome in advance of the procedure, which should help alleviate their concerns and build trust."

ALEKSANDRA BIELAWIEC,

NURSE PRACTITIONER AND AESTHETIC MASTER INJECTOR

REGENCY MEDICAL SPA & HAIR CLINIC IN BARRINGTON, ILLINOIS

PAID GALDERMA CONSULTANT

*Simulation. Individual results may vary.

The technology behind FACE by Galderma was developed in partnership with Crisalix, a world leader in the field of 3D, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality aesthetic simulation.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

About Crisalix

Crisalix is an online international simulation & imaging standard for Before & After aesthetic, reconstructive or skin treatments, supporting healthcare professionals and educating patients on their options. Thanks to our disruptive online imaging solution, powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision techniques, our exclusive platform is used by patients, leading medical aesthetic brands and the most recognized medical providers throughout the full patient journey. With unbeaten key improvements on the main medical data and related business metrics, we focus to enhance the beauty journey of people around the world, day after day, with game changing 3D, 4D, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality visualization.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE® Product Portfolio

With over 55 million treatments worldwide1 and counting, the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers is a diverse and broad portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S. These products help smooth facial wrinkles and folds, such as smile lines (Restylane®-L2, Restylane® Refyne3, Restylane® Defyne4 and Restylane® Lyft 5 with Lidocaine), augment and correct mild to moderate chin retrusion (Restylane® Defyne4), create fuller and more accentuated lips (Restylane® Silk6, Restylane®-L2 and Restylane® Kysse7), add lift and volume to the cheeks and back of the hands (Restylane® Lyft 5 with Lidocaine), and augment cheeks and correct midface contour deficiencies (Restylane® Contour8). To learn more about the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

About Sculptra®

Sculptra® works to help stimulate the skin's own collagen production and is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.9,10 Sculptra is an injectable collagen stimulator containing microparticles of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) which helps gradually revitalize the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 2 years**10-12 Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 200913 in the United States and is currently available in more than 40 countries globally. To learn more about Sculptra products, visit

www.SculptraUSA.com

**Clinical study ended at 96 weeks (2 years)

Media Contact

Zach Randles-Friedman

Head, Corporate Communications, U.S., R&D and Corporate Development

zach.randles-friedman@galderma.com

305-299-5700

RESTYLANE IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The Restylane family of products are indicated for patients over the age of 21, and includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, and Restylane® Contour.

APPROVED USES

Restylane® and Restylane-L® are for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane® and Restylane-L® are also indicated for injection into the lips.

Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is for deep implantation into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds and for cheek augmentation and for the correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies. Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is also indicated for injection into the dorsal hand to correct volume loss.

Restylane® Silk is for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Kysse is for lip augmentation and for correction of upper perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Refyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.

Restylane® Defyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe deep facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.

Restylane® Defyne is also indicated for injection into the mid-to deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild to moderate chin retrusion.

Restylane® Contour is for cheek augmentation and for the correction of midface contour deficiencies.

Do not use if you have severe allergies with a history of severe reactions (anaphylaxis), are allergic to lidocaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins used to make hyaluronic acid, prone to bleeding, or have a bleeding disorder. The safety of use while pregnant or breastfeeding has not been studied. Tell your doctor if you have a history of scarring or pigmentation disorders as these side effects can occur with hyaluronic acid fillers. Tell your doctor if you are planning other cosmetic treatments (i.e., lasers and chemical peels) as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the injection site.

Tell your doctor if you're taking medications that lower your body's immune response or affect bleeding, such as aspirin or warfarin, as these medications may increase the risk of bruising or bleeding at the gel injection site. Using these products on gel injection sites with skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections should be postponed until healing is complete.

The most common side effects are swelling, redness, pain, bruising, headache, tenderness, lump formation, itching at the injection site, and impaired hand function. Serious but rare side effects include delayed onset infections, recurrence of herpetic eruptions, and superficial necrosis at the injection site. The risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel is small but can occur and could result in serious complications, which may be permanent including, vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any Restylane® product, please call Galderma Laboratories, L.P. at 1-855-425-8722.

To learn more about serious but rare side effects and full Important Safety Information, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

SCULPTRA IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication: Sculptra® (injectable poly-L-lactic acid) is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.

Important Safety Information

Sculptra should not be used by people that are allergic to any ingredient of the product or have a history of keloid formation or hypertrophic scarring. Safety has not been established in patients who are pregnant, lactating, breastfeeding, or under 18 years of age.

Sculptra has unique injection requirements and should only be used by a trained healthcare practitioner. Contour deficiencies should not be overcorrected because they are expected to gradually improve after treatment.

Sculptra should not be injected into the blood vessels as it may cause vascular occlusion, infarction or embolic phenomena. Use at the site of skin sores, cysts, pimples, rashes, hives or infection should be postponed until healing is complete.

Sculptra should not be injected into the red area (vermillion) of the lip or in the peri-orbital area.

The most common side effects after initial treatment include injection site swelling, tenderness, redness, pain, bruising, bleeding, itching and lumps. Other side effects may include small lumps under the skin that are sometimes noticeable when pressing on the treated area. Larger lumps, some with delayed onset with or without inflammation or skin discoloration, have also been reported.

Sculptra is available only through a licensed practitioner. Complete Instructions for Use are available at www.SculptraUSA.com/IFU.

References:

