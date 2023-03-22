FLECHA AZUL TEQUILA SELLS OUT IN NORTH FLORIDA FOLLOWING LOCAL SURPRISE VISITS FROM MARK WAHLBERG

As tequila remains the fastest-growing major spirits category in the US, the recent sellout of Flecha Azul Tequila over the weekend affirms consumers' desire for additive-free, authentically produced tequilas.

WHAT: Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder Aron Marquez surprised Floridians this past weekend with various local visits across Palm Beach leading to sold-out shelves across the county. On Saturday, March 20, the duo hopped behind the bar at Bice Palm Beach, pouring the additive-free tequila for patrons. They then spent the day in Miami, dining at hotspot Swan with Dave Grutman and visiting friend DJ Khaled. They wrapped the long weekend on Monday afternoon, where Wahlberg stopped at Total Wine Palm Beach Gardens to sign bottles for fans and customers who traveled from across the coast.

WHO: Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer co-founded ultra-premium, additive-free Flecha Azul Tequila in 2019. In 2022, their close friend and actor/entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg joined the duo to support their combined mission of sharing the craft tequila with the world.

WHY: Mark Wahlberg was a fan of Flecha Azul Tequila at first sip. An avid red wine drinker, the additive-free spirit immediately tasted cleaner and complimented his lifestyle. In his entrepreneurial spirit, he wanted to help build upon his friends' efforts and use his resources to bring notoriety to the brand. Sean Penn, President & COO of WES Brands, said "Mark's early affiliation with the brand is already paying off--recent bottle signings and visits to local restaurants and bars in Dallas, Louisville, Boston, and Palm Beach resulted in sellouts in those markets. The excitement around the Flecha brand continues to exceed our expectations."

ABOUT FLECHA AZUL TEQUILA

Co-founded in 2019 by Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer, who wanted to create an authentic, additive-free tequila like the ones they'd enjoyed back home. Mark Wahlberg joined the team in 2022 to help bring the craft product worldwide. Flecha Azul is crafted at Orendain Distillery (Nom 1110), following the same traditional methods they've followed since 1884. Currently available in the United States, Flecha Azul's current offerings include Blanco $44.99, Reposado $54.99, Anejo $64.99, Cristalino $99.00 and Extra Anejo $339.99 For more information, please visit https://flechaazultequila.com/ or follow us at @flechaazultequila.

ABOUT WES BRANDS

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com .

