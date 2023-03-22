The College Tour Showcases First-Gen Students, Military Veterans and Women in STEM

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Highlights How Today's Colleges Are Supporting Students for Success on and off Campus

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 7th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to break new ground with its intimate look at American colleges and universities told from the perspective of its student body. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour has become a valuable tool for families around the world to gain access to information about higher education without the burdens of travel costs or logistical limitations.

The College Tour TV is a groundbreaking series that brings colleges and universities right to you! Each episode travels to a different school around the country, telling the story of each campus through the lens of its diverse student body. (PRNewswire)

"This season is incredible. Each student featured is distinct in their own way, yet there is one common thread among them. Thanks to a supportive college environment, they are all thriving and working towards a bright future that they are excited for," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Whether it is through academic resource centers, mentorship programs, internships, teaching and learning opportunities, post-graduate job placement, or individualized accommodations this season, like all others, demonstrates how today's schools, both large and small, focus on helping their students grow academically and personally in a holistic way.

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

Cybersecurity

Sociology

Pre-med

English

Featured universities include:

Western New England University

Illinois Wesleyan University

UC Riverside

University of Tulsa

University of Idaho

Western Colorado University

The Catholic University of America

University of Alaska Fairbanks

The University of Vermont

Tarleton State University

Roger Williams University

Saint Peter's University

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Wisconsin River Falls

"There is so much of America to explore, and this season truly does it! The viewers really get a sense of what life can be like at any of these amazing locations both in and out of the classroom," Boylan added.

