Cities of the SEC is Launching a Mobile 'Visit the SEC' Passport To Highlight Attractions in the Southeastern Conference Cities

STARKVILLE, Miss., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The official Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) from all the cities in the Southeastern Conference has launched a collaborative Visit the SEC mobile passport. Now the best fans in the country can get rewarded for visiting their favorite SEC cities. Sign up for this digital tour and earn rewards by checking in at the top restaurants, shopping, attractions and more in your favorite college towns!

The Visit the SEC passport showcases the best of the SEC in an easy, mobile-friendly way with more than 150 attractions and local businesses across each of the conference cities. Credit: Cities of the SEC (PRNewswire)

The tour is a free program that all visitors and locals can sign up for. With more than 150 attractions and local businesses across each of the 14 SEC cities included within the tour, it showcases the best of the SEC in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

Conversations around creating a user-friendly way for SEC fans to learn about things to do as they travel around the Southeastern Conference began last summer. These conversations led the Cities of the SEC DMOs to reach out to a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango. Bandwango technology is designed to support experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals.

Using this technology, the group began working alongside local businesses and attractions to get their offerings loaded into the Visit the SEC tour passport.

With this pass, visitors and locals can visit a dedicated landing page where they can sign up for the Visit the SEC pass by providing their name, e-mail address, mobile phone number and, of course, the team they cheer for! A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is no download necessary and no bulky apps taking up space on a user's phone.

As users collect points for checking into the different locations on the passport, they can earn prizes like a Visit the SEC logo luggage tag, a handy tailgating bag and one grand prize of a two-night stay in the SEC destination of the winner's choosing.

The pass is now live and can be found at visitthesec.com, as well as on each of the participating DMOs' websites.

About Cities of the SEC:

The Cities of the SEC is a partnership between the destinations that are home to the schools in the Southeastern Conference. This partnership is born from the idea that college football fans are familiar with the teams, coaches and rivalries within the conference, but perhaps not as much in regard to the places each of these teams call home. The Cities of the SEC include Nashville, TN; Lexington, KY; Baton Rouge, LA; Knoxville, TN; Gainesville, FL; Athens, GA; Columbia, SC; Columbia, MO; Bryan-College Station, TX; Tuscaloosa, AL; Fayetteville, AR; Auburn, AL; Starkville, MS; and Oxford, MS. For more information, please visit visitthesec.com.

