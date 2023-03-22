BSI Financial Services Names Harold Lewis President and COO

Company also appoints financial veteran Brett Behrens to head agency servicing

IRVING, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a mortgage operating platform, today announced Harold Lewis has been hired as president and COO. In this newly created position, Lewis will be responsible for scaling BSI Financial's platform and delivering value to its customers through the combination of improved operational efficiency, reduced risks, technology advancements and exceptional talent.

Prior to joining BSI Financial, Lewis served as president and COO of Nationstar Mortgage (dba Mr. Cooper), where he led the growth of the company's servicing portfolio from $30 billion to $400 billion and its mortgage origination portfolio from $1.8 billion to $25 billion. Prior to Nationstar, Lewis held several C-Suite and senior executive positions, including COO at CitiMortgage, COO of residential real estate at Fannie Mae, president of NationsCredit for Bank of America/Barnett Bank, and COO of Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group. Most recently, he served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company. In addition, Lewis currently serves on the board of directors at Upbound (dba Rent-a-Center and Acima) and on its audit and compensation committees.

"I am excited to welcome an exceptional industry leader like Harold to our leadership team," said Gagan Sharma, founder and CEO of BSI Financial. "As we scale BSI in these changing times for our industry, Harold's leadership and expertise will ensure that we deliver a best-in-class customer experience while minimizing risk."

"I am thrilled to be joining BSI Financial Services and look forward to working with our talented team to drive further growth and create increasing value for our customers," said Lewis, who will report to Sharma.

Larry Goldstone, BSI Financial's president of capital markets and lending, said, "I am pleased to have Harold join our management team as president and COO, taking over responsibility for the management of all operational aspects of our platform. As we look ahead, our growth plans and aspirations require a person with Harold's talent and experience and will ensure our collective success."

BSI Financial also announced the appointment of Brett Behrens to head agency servicing. He will report directly to Lewis.

Behrens has more than 33 years of financial services experience, including over 20 years in servicing management. Most recently, he was a business development executive with Aspen Capital, a private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and servicing of residential and commercial real estate loans. Behrens has also held management positions at Calmco Servicing, Wilshire Credit Corporation/Seterus, Wealthbridge Mortgage Corporation and FCI Lender Services.

"I want to congratulate Brett on his new role. He is a great example of the talented team members we have at BSI," said Sharma.

BSI Financial's cloud based, open API and AI driven platform is built from the ground up to transform the mortgage servicing experience for all stakeholders. Its end-to-end digital servicing platform enables investors and originators to transact seamlessly, with automated loan boarding, investor reporting and data-driven loan monitoring through the lifecycle of the mortgage. The company's digital homeowner interface offers the convenience of mobile-friendly UX and multi-channel service that ensures high customer retention and satisfaction, further enhancing the value proposition for originators and investors.

BSI Financial has also built a proprietary AI-driven compliance automation and workflow that ensures complex, state-by-state regulations are kept up-to-date and acted on with precision and certainty, providing real-time visibility into the mortgage details and exceptions. In addition, Bizzy Labs, the company's subsidiary, offers a SaaS RegTech solution to external servicers and investors.

About BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors and homeowners. The company brings together a talented team with long mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services more than $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P and Fitch as a servicer. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com .

