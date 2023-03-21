State of Arizona Approves DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary, TJM Electronics West, Inc., Trade Name Application for DarkPulse Electronics Manufacturing

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkPulse, Inc. ("DarkPulse" or the "Company") a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewable energy today announced the State of Arizona has approved the application for a trade name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary TJM Electronics West, Inc., a contract electronics manufacturer based in Tempe, Arizona for "DarkPulse Electronics Manufacturing" ("DEM"). DEM is ITAR registered and holds ISO9001 and AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly certificates and an assembly team trained to IPC 610 and J-STD-001 standards, Class 2 and 3.

Dennis O'Leary, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of DarkPulse stated, "We recognize the value in brand management and believe operating under one company name is beneficial for the growth and expansion of our manufacturing business. DarkPulse Electronics Manufacturing can build and fabricate quantities from as little as two units allowing for cost effective prototyping while offering full manufacturing capabilities as your project progresses."

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC: DPLS) is a company that uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of infrastructure before catastrophic failure including temperatures, strains and stresses allowing for advanced monitoring of infrastructure in Smart Cities. For more information, please visit www.darkpulse.com and follow DarkPulse on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About DarkPulse Electronics Manufacturing

DarkPulse Electronics Manufacturing (formerly TJM Electronics West) is an ITAR registered, ISO9001 and AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly company. We operate out of a high tech, 20,000 Sq ft facility in Tempe, Arizona. Our assembly team is trained to IPC 610 and J-STD-001 standards, Class 2 and 3. We have been in business since 1999. Our customer interface is designed for rapid costing, build scheduling, open order status, and complete manufacturing history data records. Registered users can enter build and fabrication parameters for quantities from 2 units. Our software system provides itemized labor, PCB fabrication cost and delivery. Registered users can also access factory floor for updated status and delivery date of open orders, a review of configuration, quotes and full quality history database.

