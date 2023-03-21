Maven Clinic Accelerates Growth in the United Kingdom with Acquisition of Naytal

UK is Maven's largest market outside of the US with more than 70 employer clients

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced that it has acquired the London-based digital health company Naytal to accelerate its expansion in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. The acquisition of Naytal will immediately enhance Maven's ability to serve its growing membership in the UK and deliver on its promise of providing every family, everywhere, with access to high-quality personalised care.

As employers continue to prioritise global parity in their family benefits, Maven's international footprint has expanded significantly. Since 2014, Maven has supported members in more than 175 countries, and the UK is its largest market outside of the US, with more than 70 employer clients with employees in the region. Through Maven, members can access local support through Care Advocates who understand the cultural and regulatory context of each region, hard-to-access specialists aligned to member needs, culture, language and time zone, and unlimited local steerage to high-quality in-person care.

"Maven's digital platform has been built to address gaps in reproductive and maternal health globally and meet each member, no matter where they are in the world, with the same level of high-quality, personalised care," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "With our acquisition of Naytal, our rapidly expanding UK and European membership will have even greater access to timely support that meets their unique needs through a partner deeply embedded in the region."

"Women's health is universally misunderstood and women and families around the world are too often let down by the healthcare systems designed to support them," said Leila Thabet, founder and CEO of Naytal. "Maven has set the standard and paved the way for innovation for women's and family healthcare globally and was an inspiration for me when I started Naytal. I am thrilled to be joining Kate and the team on their mission to provide better access to quality healthcare for women and families in the UK and throughout Europe."

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Leila Thabet, Naytal provides on-demand access to women's and family health experts to support a broad range of reproductive healthcare needs, from fertility and pregnancy to postpartum care and menopause. Naytal was the first platform in the UK to offer on-demand access to dedicated perinatal psychologists, and has since expanded its healthcare provider network to more than 25 specialties. Naytal has supported thousands of women since its founding, with 97% of members rating the quality of service on Naytal excellent.

Naytal founder and CEO Leila Thabet will join Maven as Regional Vice President, Global Growth and Partnerships, and many of Naytal's accredited UK-based women's health providers will join Maven's network of high-quality, vetted providers around the world.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility and family building through maternity, parenting, paediatrics and menopause. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better maternal health outcomes, as well as enhance DE&I in benefits programs. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder in London, Maven has been recognised as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and has 15 million lives under management. Maven has raised $300 million USD (£246 million GBP) in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital, as well as individual strategic investors including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

