Dr. Marty Pets Expands With Brand New Sustainable Production Facility, Golden Pet Manufacturing

Dr. Marty Pets Increases Sustainability, Quality Control and Strengthens Robust Supply Chain With New Production Facility

RICHFIELD, Wis., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets™ , the canine and feline brand offering cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements, is pleased to announce the opening of Golden Pet Manufacturing. Enabling a robust supply chain with efficient product production, Golden Pet Manufacturing—in America's heartland Richfield, Wisconsin— will be run under Dr. Marty Pets' affiliate, Golden Hippo. The new facility will produce roughly 140 new jobs, both locally and nationally.

Created by Dr. Marty Goldstein, leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 45 years, Dr. Marty Pets utilizes his revolutionary approach to formulating raw food and natural pet supplements to help support the health and vitality of our beloved four-legged family members. As Dr. Marty Pets has grown, Dr. Marty Goldstein took the next step to expand his vision of supplying pet parents all over the world with high-quality, health-supporting pet formulas. The opening of the new Golden Pet Manufacturing production facility, under Dr. Marty Pets' affiliate Golden Hippo, will help bring this vision to fruition and fine-tune the brand's already high-quality control.

"This gives us the opportunity to trace raw ingredients, improve upon our already high-quality control and create a better sustainability story for our food products," says Head of Retail for Dr. Marty Pets, Dan Markenson. "Our retail partners are excited about our ability to continue our great level of service as we rapidly grow our business with them."

The new factory will enable Dr. Marty Pets, in conjunction with Golden Pet Manufacturing, to personally monitor the quality of the ingredients and source its own raw ingredients. The new food plan will increase the production to fulfill the high demand of best-selling products, such as Dr Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness and Dr. Marty Pets Joey's Favorites freeze-dried salmon treats.

On average, Dr. Marty Pets has grown at a rapid 20% per year. To keep up with the brand's robust sales, they will leverage this new facility to increase production of its premium pet food products. With rising demand comes the increase of energy and materials. To offset the environmental effects, Dr. Marty Pets has instilled sustainable practices in the new manufacturing facility.

The sustainable aspects of the new Golden Pet Manufacturing production facility include:

High-Efficiency Boilers and Water Heaters

Technologically advanced HPP pumps for 15% energy reduction

New recycling programs

Sending inedible products to a rendering company for reuse

About Dr. Marty Pets:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements. Each carefully developed formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet parents to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet formulas are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula. For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram and Twitter .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a leading integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 45 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support, and alternative treatments that have yielded incredible results for countless pets from around the world. He is the author of bestselling The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of the critically acclaimed documentary, " The Dog Doc ". For more info, visit www.drmarty.com and follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

