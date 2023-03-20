Pole Star brings next generation maritime & supply chain analytics to North America

STAMFORD, Conn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pole Star has led the charge in providing 'decision integrity' with its maritime solutions to its customers across the world. In light of its continued expansion across North America, Pole Star, the leader in maritime intelligence is coming to CMA Shipping in Connecticut to showcase a preview of their next generation 'data analytics suite'.

Following the recent appointment of New York-based CEO, Robert Skea, and the new Advisor to the Board, Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, Pole Star continues to invest in the North American market and accelerate its growth in the region.

CMA Shipping will bring together leading industry experts and innovators from across the maritime industry, with demonstrations of actionable insights, alongside technologies and solutions to the industry's daily challenges.

At the event the Pole Star team will offer a sneak peek at what is to come within their data analytics suite and how the company is providing access to fully customizable and highly visual data insights. Pole Star's portfolio of intelligence solutions delivers unparalleled decision integrity for critical maritime trade operations that span across shipping, defense, governments, and trade finance.

Pole Star is pleased to be exhibiting at stand 141 with attendance from North America based, Chief Product Officer, Henry Bonner, and regional Senior Account Executive, Frank Lattanzi.

To sign-up for a preview of Pole Star's new analytics suite click here .

Event details:

21-23 March

Hilton Stamford, Connecticut, USA

About Pole Star

Pole Star is the global leader in maritime intelligence and technology. Pole Star has been developing solutions to protect our customers' vessels, people, reputation, and financial investments since 1998. It has pushed the limits of innovation, working with governments and businesses across the supply chain to mitigate the growing threats to ships, supply chains, cargo, territorial waters, and lives within the maritime infrastructure and beyond. Pole Star's wide range of solutions are designed specifically to enable time-critical decisions and mitigate risk across all facets of maritime activity - from cross-border trade, to sustainability risk, to the monitoring of territorial waters, and everything in-between.

