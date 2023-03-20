KAMADO JOE® INTRODUCES THE FUTURE OF OUTDOOR COOKING WITH A NEW DIGITALLY CONNECTED CERAMIC GRILL

Leading ceramic grill innovator introduces the Konnected Joe™ to take the guesswork out of ceramic grilling and smoking

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamado Joe, the innovator behind industry-leading kamado-style ceramic grills, has announced the addition of the Konnected Joe ™ to their product line-up. The first-of-its-kind digitally connected ceramic grill blends all the benefits of traditional ceramic cooking with modern technology, while solving the common frustration points of lighting and temperature control.

The digital controls and convenient app-enabled features of the Konnected Joe help grillers experience the benefits of kamado cooking with greater ease of use in lighting the charcoal and maintaining desired grill temperature. (PRNewswire)

The Konnected Joe™ is available for pre-order in the United States for $1,699 at The Home Depot, select specialty retailers, and at KamadoJoe.com. Orders will be fulfilled starting in June 2023.

The digital controls and convenient app-enabled features help grillers experience the benefits of kamado cooking with greater ease of use in lighting the charcoal and maintaining desired grill temperature.

"Kamado Joe has been committed to delivering a superior grilling experience since the beginning," said Cara Finger, president of Middleby Outdoor. "Today, we're proud to introduce kamado-style cooking to grillers of all skill levels with the Konnected Joe™, giving them the confidence and flexibility to use digital controls."

The all-new Konnected Joe™ offers:

HASSLE-FREE CHARCOAL IGNITION – The Automatic Fire Starter™ ignition lights the charcoal with the push of a button, so your grill is ready to use in under 15 minutes.

ABILITY TO MAINTAIN CONSISTENT TEMPERATURES – The Kontrol System™ (consisting of the Kontrol Board™ digital display, Kontrol Fan™, and Kontrol Tower™ top vent) maintains total temperature control throughout each cook.

ULTIMATE VERSATILITY – Effortlessly achieve 200°F - 700°F for smoking, grilling, baking, roasting, and searing with the push of a button. Monitor up to three meat probes at once.

UNMATCHED FLEXIBILITY WITH COOK MODES – The Automatic Cook Mode offers step-by-step instructions on the Kontrol Board™ digital display or use Classic Cook Mode and control your temperature manually for traditional kamado cooking.

KAMADO JOE ® APP – Adjust and monitor your grill temperature, meat probes, and cook times from anywhere with the new Kamado Joe ® app.

STANDARD KAMADO JOE INNOVATION – The Konnected Joe™ also includes thoughtfully engineered features like a slide-out ash drawer for easy clean-up, Air Lift™ Hinge for reduced dome weight, and 2-Tier Divide & Conquer® for cooking flexibility.

Access more images and other information in the media kit here. To stay up to date on the latest innovation from Kamado Joe, visit KamadoJoe.com.

ABOUT KAMADO JOE®

Kamado Joe®, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, continues to perfect kamado-style cooking. Kamado Joe is proud to have modernized the grill's classic style with unparalleled craftsmanship, smarter features, innovative accessories, and a range of flexible cooking surfaces. With an expanding portfolio of new products, Kamado Joe will continue to drive outdoor cooking innovation forward. Visit www.KamadoJoe.com for more information and to purchase Kamado Joe grills, accessories, and fuel.

Middleby Outdoor, consisting of the Kamado Joe, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller brands, is a global innovation leader in outdoor cooking. Middleby Outdoor is a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, a worldwide leader in advanced innovation for commercial, residential, and industrial foodservice. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and its family of brands, visit www.Middleby.com.

CONTACT

Jason Schumann

for Kamado Joe

612-816-5718

jason@amperecom.com

Effortlessly achieve 200°F - 700°F with the Konnected Joe for smoking, grilling, baking, roasting, and searing with the push of a button. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Kamado Joe) (PRNewswire)

