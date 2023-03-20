IRS and Top Government Agencies to Discuss Taxes, Remote Employees, and Other Payroll Issues

IRS and Top Government Agencies to Discuss Taxes, Remote Employees, and Other Payroll Issues

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll experts and officials from the IRS and other top government agencies will examine payroll industry topics including the Fair Labor Standards Act, intelligent automation, child support, and electronic payments at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Capital Summit. The two-day conference will be held at the Hilton Arlington National Landing Hotel in Arlington, VA, March 20 – 21.

"It is vital that payroll professionals remain up-to-date on the rapidly changing legislation impacting payroll," said Dan Maddux, executive director at the APA. "Capital Summit brings together top government agency officials directly with payroll professionals to advise them on issues impacting payroll and employee paychecks."

The conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the IRS, Nacha, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Social Security Administration, the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and more. Presenters will cover key issues impacting payroll operations, such as:

Employee eligibility and verification as it relates to the remote work environment

Updates from the Internal Revenue Service on current tax issues at the federal level

Perspectives from Nacha on the latest in electronic payments

An update on the Fair Labor Standards Act from the U.S. Department of Labor

Capital Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn the latest regulatory developments directly from government agency officials and payroll experts. On-site registration takes place on Monday, March 20 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Individuals interested in attending Capital Summit can learn more and register online.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

View original content:

SOURCE The American Payroll Association