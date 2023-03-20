Hankook Tire Offers Up to $100 in Savings with Great Catch Rebate

Latest rebate offers savings on new and existing products, including all-new EV products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As baseball fans and players gear up for the 2023 season, leading global tire maker and Official Tire of MLB, Hankook Tire announces its first 2023 consumer promotion, the Great Catch Rebate, running through May 21, 2023. This year's promotion includes six of Hankook's premium passenger and light truck SUV lines, including all-new and electrifying consumer offerings.

EV owners can now save on the iON evo AS, designed specifically for EVs and engineered to maximize battery performance while lowering roadgoing feedback to compensate for absent engine noise. Developed with Hankook Tire's Evolution Technology, both iON tire models come backed with 50K mileage warranties and a 30-day free trial. Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Great Catch Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

The tires that qualify for Hankook's Great Catch Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $100 – iON evo AS – *NEW

iON evo AS SUV - *NEW All-season performance designed for electric vehicles $100 – Ventus S1 evo Z AS X High performance all-season $80 – Ventus S1 AS Ultra-high performance all-season $80 – Dynapro AT2 Xtreme Premium all-terrain $70 – Dynapro HP2 CUV/SUV touring $60 – Kinergy PT Premium touring all-season

For more information on the Hankook Great Catch rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

