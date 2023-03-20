ASTRAL TEQUILA CELEBRATES THE SPRING EQUINOX WITH TWO RADIANT NEW OFFERINGS: ASTRAL TEQUILA REPOSADO AND ASTRAL TEQUILA AÑEJO

Nourished with the good energy of the sun and stars, the latest additions to the brand's portfolio showcase Astral Tequila's superior craftsmanship and commitment to giving back

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the spring equinox, Astral Tequila is proud to announce the release of two new offerings: Astral Tequila Reposado and Astral Tequila Añejo. Infused with the harmonious energy of the sun and stars, these lustrous new expressions round out Astral Tequila's super-premium collection, crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave and aged to perfection.

Aged for five months, three months longer than industry standard, Astral Tequila Reposado is subtly sweet yet rich-tasting with notes of agave, caramel and oak. Astral's Reposado is perfect for any cocktail including the brand's signature Sun Beam Fizz, marrying the warmth of the tequila with flavors of bursting citrus.

Astral Tequila Añejo is aged for twelve months and radiates with warm notes of vanilla, oak and butterscotch, making the variant perfect to enjoy with friends neat, on the rocks or as the main spirit to provide a delicious twist on unexpected classics such as the Astral Old Fashioned.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of Astral Tequila Reposado and Añejo to our portfolio, providing more ways to brighten cocktails while honoring our traditional distilling process to create quality, smoother tasting tequilas," said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "These new variants also support our mission to uplift communities in Jalisco, Mexico by creating more bricks through our sustainability initiative, the Adobe Brick Project."

Distilled in Jalisco, Mexico, the new iterations are aged in single-use American Oak bourbon barrels and follow the brand's traditional production processes, featuring a unique milling process using the tahona, a stone wheel which crushes the juices from the agave fibers. Those crushed fibers, or bagazo, are then used in the fermentation process to make use of more of the agave plant. This technique is steeped in tradition, highlighting the true character and flavor of the agave to create a complex yet smooth tequila that is then aged to create Astral Tequila Reposado and Añejo.

Astral Tequila Reposado and Añejo will be available in CA, FL, TX, IL, NY, SC, MI, OH, and VA beginning April 1st wherever spirits are sold as well as online at retailers such as Drizly.com and ReserveBar.com for an SRP of $27.99 and $34.99 respectively. For more information, please visit www.astraltequila.com and follow @astraltequila on Instagram.

Enjoy These Signature Recipes:

Sun Beam Fizz

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Reposado

3 oz Lemonade

1 oz Red Ruby Grapefruit Juice

Top with Club Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge with Chili Lime Seasoning

Instructions: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Top with club soda and garnish with a grapefruit wedge and chili lime seasoning.

Astral Old Fashioned

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Añejo

1 Barspoon of Agave Nectar

2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Grated Chocolate and Orange Twist

Instructions: Add all ingredients into an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir for 10 to 12 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with grated chocolate and an orange twist.

ABOUT ASTRAL TEQUILA

Astral Tequila is a super-premium tequila crafted using 100% Blue Weber agave nourished by the sun and stars in Jalisco, Mexico. Using a tahona and bagazo during fermentation, Astral Tequila's unique recipe uses traditional, time-intensive processes to create a radiant tequila that brightens every cocktail. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps continue the circular flow of good energy – leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks to be used to construct buildings in local communities in Mexico to create more places to gather with loved ones and feel connected. Astral Tequila launched in April 2021 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado and Añejo in April 2023. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit www.astraltequila.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

