Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stewart, Brimner, Peters & Company, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Stewart, Brimner, Peters & Company, Inc. (SBP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SBP is a retail insurance broker offering a variety of commercial and personal insurance products along with employee benefits consulting to clients in central and northern Indiana. Jason Brimner, John Brimner, Jeff Peters, Mick Stewart and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"SBP's strong client relationships and focus on growth will expand our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Jason, John, Jeff, Mick and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

