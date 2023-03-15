National Veterans Memorial and Museum to Host National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony on March 29

"Top Gun" Captain Charlie Plumb to Keynote Welcome Home Ceremony;

Free Museum Admission offered March 29 for All Visitors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) invites the public to join in honoring and welcoming home our Vietnam Veterans with a special in-person and live-stream ceremony on March 29 at 10 a.m. in the Great Hall. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the return home of U.S. combat troops from Vietnam and the repatriation of U.S. prisoners of war (POWs).

Museum admission is free to all guests on March 29, thanks to the support of NVMM sponsors. Free Welcome Home Ceremony tickets are available on the NVMM website. The event will be live-streamed on NVMM's Facebook and YouTube channels.

"The Vietnam War was the first war from which many Americans did not welcome our Veterans back home as heroes, so we want to take this day as a time to recognize these Veterans and say 'thank you,'" said Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired), president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. "Vietnam Veterans served when they were called upon by our country, and they and their families deserve our honor and gratitude for their service and sacrifice."

The Welcome Home Ceremony will feature a keynote speech from Captain Charles "Charlie" J. Plumb, U.S. Navy (Retired). He will share his story as a "Top Gun" jet fighter pilot who completed 75 combat missions before being shot down by a surface-to-air missile. Plumb ejected from his aircraft, parachuting into enemy territory where he endured six years as a POW. He now uses his journey of courage and resilience to help others face their challenges during speaking events and through his book, Who Packs Your Parachute: A True Story about Charles Plumb. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and Plumb will meet with guests after the ceremony.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was established as a national observance in 2017, the 50th anniversary of the start of the Vietnam War, to recognize the 9 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War. March 29, 1973, was the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive federal funding. The museum takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and sharing experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history, both during their service and as they continue serving in our communities. We honor the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multimedia presentations, interactive exhibits, online events and digital content. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of our world. For more information, please visit NationalVMM.org .

