PWCC Breaker Network™ brings streamlined liquidity and increased value to the ultra-modern trading card market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Years in the making, the recently launched PWCC Breaker Network™ is bringing never before seen sophistication and liquidity solutions to the world of ultra-modern trading cards.

The newly launched PWCC Breaker Network provides breakers of ultra-modern wax products with services empowering greater speed to market, higher valuations per card – often up to 20% more than traditional raw card offerings – and liquidity solutions that swiftly turn raw trading cards into cash.

"PWCC is bringing much needed liquidity to the world of ultra-modern trading cards," said Brent Huigens, CEO at PWCC Marketplace. "This is made possible through strategic partnerships and product offerings within the PWCC platform that combine to offer seamless access to authentication, archival, digital portfolio management, and near instant marketplace liquidity. These solutions aim to democratize the trading card market, to serve assets of all price levels, and have proven they can increase the value of recently ripped raw trading cards by 20% or more while also getting assets liquidated three times faster than any other solution."

Specific offerings made possible through PWCC include easy-to-use authentication services, high-resolution imaging and digital portfolio management, accurate card identification, fraud prevention, free cash advances, and immediate access to multiple marketplaces.

Redefining Breaking

The world of breaking utilizes many colloquial terms, but the crux of the process is dealers open (rip) many boxes of recently manufactured trading card packs (wax) on behalf of others. The packs are opened on a live stream and cards are distributed to individual customers. This results in a bounty of unauthenticated (raw) trading cards – all seeking marketplace liquidity. Historically, most assets go unsold due to lack of easy authentication and unsophisticated ecosystem infrastructure.

"There is a lack of confidence in buying unauthenticated cards which sets a ceiling on the overall price a buyer is willing to pay for recently manufactured products," Huigens said. "PWCC's services and partnerships remove the friction involved in selling raw trading cards, and that results in higher sales prices."

Direct From Break

Raw cards can now be shipped directly from Breaker Network partners to PWCC – giving break customers the easiest, quickest, and most liquid path to market. Inaugural breaker partners include:

Crave – www.cravecollect.com

Indy Card Exchange – www.indycardexchange.com

Jaspys – www.jaspys.com

La Fav – lafavcards.company.site

Roadshow Cards – www.roadshowcards.com

The Card Plugz – www.thecardplugz.com

The Coffee Breakers (Cards and Coffee) – www.thecoffeebreakers.com

Additional partners will be announced in the coming months. PWCC is also accepting new Breaker Network partnership applications via this link: pwcc.mp/Fi9LR4Fg

Introducing MBA Authentication

A key step in providing liquidity for these assets is authentication. The swiftest and most cost-effective authentication service available today is MBA Authentic, which launched specifically to meet the needs of the ultra-modern trading card community.

MBA Authentic cards receive expert authentication, accurate identification and labeling, and a robust condition report. Because of these offerings, MBA Authentic cards add statistically proven and significant value over raw cards sold on other platforms, such as eBay.

MBA is led by authentication pioneer Mike Baker, who has nearly 30 years of trading card expertise and was the original head grader at Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). MBA is strategically located next to PWCC headquarters to ensure swift servicing of authentication services, immediate archival, and quick liquidation by owners.

The cost for MBA Authentic services aims to democratize the process of authentication, charging just $6 per asset, regardless of asset value. If the asset is committed to auction within 30 days, the fees are reduced to just $3 per item.

Beckett, CSG, CGC Trading Cards, and SGC

Partnerships with the industry's leading technical graders are also available to all users of the Breaker Network. These include:

CSG / CGC : $15 per card, regardless of card value, shipping included

SGC : $20 per card, regardless of card value, shipping included

Beckett: $25 per card, regardless of card value, shipping included

Each authentication service allows for direct submission to a client's PWCC Vault account or the ability to send straight to auction. No upfront fees, upcharges, or forms are required for any of the services.

The PWCC Advantage

All trading cards are added to a client's individual PWCC Vault Portfolio, which is located in the sales-tax-free state of Oregon. PWCC empowers collectors and investors by offering them immediate access to a robust menu of benefits:

High-resolution imaging.

Real-time insurance valuations and robust physical security

Auction and fixed-price markets that draw more than 300,000 potential buyers.

Management tools that allow an asset to be listed on any market at any time, 24/7.

Easy-to-use, no-fee cash advances on assets sent to auction.

Concierge-level customer service and white glove shipping services.

For more information, visit www.pwccmarketplace.com

About PWCC:

PWCC Marketplace provides the trading card investment market with cutting-edge analytic tools, multiple marketplace offerings perfect for every asset class, secure vault storage with asset appraisal and insurance, and a robust menu of capital lending services. PWCC customers benefit from access to the PWCC Vault – a highly secure, bank-style vault located in Oregon, a sales-tax-free state – a unique mailing address for each Vault account, a digital portfolio of their trading card assets, one-click selling across each PWCC Marketplace, and access to capital loans using their trading card collection as collateral.

Founded in 1998, PWCC retains its status as the leading innovator in the auction world by constantly offering new technologies, products, and services that make the hobby better for investors and collectors looking to buy, sell, and securely store assets.

For more information on PWCC, visit pwccmarketplace.com , and follow on: twitter.com/PWCCmarketplace , instagram.com/pwccmarketplace, facebook.com/PWCCmarketplace , tiktok.com/@pwccmarketplace , youtube.com/c/PWCCMarketplace , and linkedin.com/company/pwcc-marketplace-llc

