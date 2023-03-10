Trail Time! Full Lineup of Ultra-capable, Utterly Efficient and Unmistakable Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar Concept Vehicles Head to the 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is headed back to its 'home away from home' – Moab, Utah – for the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for April 1-9, 2023. For more than five decades, thousands of enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists gather to take part in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world, hosted by Moab's Red Rock 4-Wheelers club.

Trail time! The first Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar concept sketches hint at two of the several new concept vehicles heading to the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for April 1-9, 2023 in Moab, Utah. One of which is set to conquer Moab’s tumultuous backcountry trails in absolute silence, and further highlights the Jeep brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. (PRNewswire)

Just when you thought the Jeep brand couldn't push the limits any farther, an entirely new collection of eye-catching, mission-capable concept vehicles will be unveiled and driven aggressively during the annual event. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design teams are bringing their A-game to create several one-of-a-kind, rock-crawling, terrain-traversing vehicles that will take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

Several "trail markers" leading up to the event will provide clues for what's in store for this year's Easter Jeep Safari lineup. The first Jeep and JPP sketches hot off the drawing table hint at two of the new concept vehicles, including one 4xe electrified Jeep SUV set to conquer Moab's tumultuous backcountry trails in absolute silence, and further highlight the Jeep brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom.

For more information, visit the Easter Jeep Safari newsroom.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

