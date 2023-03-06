Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG becomes CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG

LÜBECK, Germany, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shareholder decision and entry in the German Commercial Register, it's official: Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG is now CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG. This step is part of the Road#2024PLUS strategy and transformation launched three years ago. With the name change, Erzkontor draws closer to the Hamburg family company CREMER, which acquired the shares of this Lübeck-based raw materials trader in 2014.

"We decided that the right time had come to underline ERZKONTOR's affiliation with the CREMER company network," said Dr. Ullrich Wegner, CEO of Peter Cremer Holding, Hamburg. "We are proud of our joint success story since acquiring ERZKONTOR ten years ago. This renaming creates transparency and the basis for continued shared growth. In the coming years, we will benefit even more from each other with a coordinated strategy."

With the renaming to CREMER ERZKONTOR, the over 100 year history of Possehl Erzkontor now enters a new chapter. Nils Fleig, Director of CREMER ERZKONTOR: "The name change is a statement. The road we're on takes us from being purely a raw materials trader to managing the supply of raw materials for our customers. In addition to logistics services, this includes the further processing and recycling of these materials in our own facilities. The CREMER name stands not just for international trade and logistics, but also for the refinement of products and for an extraordinary worldwide network; it's a perfect fit."

