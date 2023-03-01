Onyx CenterSource Appoints Daniele di Bella as Vice President & Head of Global Sales

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Daniele di Bella as vice president & head of global sales, responsible for accelerating revenue, developing new sectors and contributing to marketing and business strategies.

Di Bella brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the role. Most recently, he was SiteMinder vice president of sales in the EMEA region, managing multiple sales teams internationally throughout an initial public offering. Prior to that, he held sales leadership positions at eDreams and Tripadvisor.

"Onyx is well positioned to grow its client base around the world, with newly expanded currencies and invoicing for both transient and group commission offerings," said di Bella. "I'm eager to build on the foundations of transformation already in place by helping clients digitally transform their commissions processing and expanding payment offerings to serve more clients and more use cases."

Onyx CenterSource, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has multiple global initiatives underway, including currency expansion, strengthened invoicing capabilities and the release of GroupPay, a payments automation platform that enables hotels and meeting professionals to track and manage event commissions.

"Daniele's expertise will be instrumental in developing the strategic sales approach that will help usher these releases into the global market," said Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer. "His depth of experience, understanding of the market and passion for the industry make him great fit to lead our global sales team and curate solutions that help customers achieve their business objectives."

Di Bella is based in the United Kingdom, along with other Onyx staff.

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines.

