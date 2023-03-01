Get Beyond Adds Top Payments Industry Players to Board of Directors

Payments company adds former executives from Paysafe, First Data, Morgan Stanley, and iMobile3 to its Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Beyond announced new additions to its Board of Directors, marking a strategic shift in the direction of the company. The change comes less than a year after Bob Carr, Founder and Executive Chairman, appointed Mike Peters as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and President. In the past 12 months, the company has positioned itself for rapid growth, and the addition of these experienced Board Members points towards a bright future.

The new appointees, Mia Shernoff, Robert J. Leonard, O.B. Rawls IV, and Robert Niehaus will join Honora Moore, Chief Legal Officer and Chief of Staff, Mike Peters, and Bob Carr on the Board.

Mike Peters comments on the wealth of experience that will influence the company's future:

"As we look to the future growth of the organization, I welcome and could not be more delighted to have O.B., Mia, Bob Leonard, and Bob Niehaus joining our team. They each bring significant industry experience and collectively are all well respected leaders in the payments space."

About the appointees:

Mia Shernoff is a marketing executive, currently serving as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer to technology and financial institution clients. In the last fifteen years, Mia served as Chief Marketing Officer of First Data and a member of its Management Committee, as well as Head of Marketing for Fiserv's Global Business Solutions where she was a driving force for the company's Clover and Carat businesses. Prior to Fiserv, Mia was CMO for Chase Paymentech.

Robert J. Leonard is a successful entrepreneur responsible for co-founding and growing three different software companies, including iMobile3, Encore Development, and Leonard Development Group over the past 30+ years. Each company resulted in successful acquisitions by publicly traded companies.

O.B. Rawls is an accomplished senior level executive with monumental success in fintech, payments, and banking. He previously served as CEO of Global Payment Processing for Paysafe and CEO and President of iPayment. His career of more than 30 years also includes senior level executive roles with First Data, now Fiserv, Hypercom, and Bank of America.

Robert H. Niehaus is the Chairman and Founder of GCP Capital Partners LLC, an independent, privately held investment management firm which currently manages four U.S. private equity funds totaling $1.8 billion in committed capital. Prior to joining Greenhill, Mr. Niehaus spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley & Co., where he was a Managing Director in the merchant banking department.

Bob Carr comments on the new Board appointments:

"I'm very excited about our recent Board appointments and am thrilled this group of industry experts has decided to join the Get Beyond team. With their help, we will guide our company towards a path of success."

Get Beyond offers a suite of SMB business solutions—providing transparent statements, protected pricing, and a philanthropic mission.

