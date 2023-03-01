Curbio Selected as a Finalist for Maryland Tech Council's 2023 ICON Awards

POTOMAC, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, has been named a finalist in Maryland Tech Council's (MTC) 2023 ICON Awards in the Technology Company of the Year category. The award is part of the MTC's annual Industry Awards Celebration, an event honoring individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Curbio is a groundbreaking PropTech company that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents and their clients get listings ready for market. Powered by technology, Curbio streamlines the pre-listing home improvement process from start to finish, allowing the company to complete pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and reliably. With Curbio, realtors and their clients can update homes to sell for more, without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

"Curbio is excited to be selected as a finalist for Technology Company of the Year by the MTC. This has been a big year for Curbio as we continue to grow- expanding into new markets and launching new technologies like the Curbio mobile app to help realtors win listings and sell them for top dollar. We are honored to be recognized for our work as we continue to set the new standard in pre-sale home improvement," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

The winners of the MTC's 2023 ICON Awards will be announced live on April 27th at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Learn more about the event on MTC's website.

For more information on Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio