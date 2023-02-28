Precision OT Launches Distributor Alliance Program to Expand Distribution Capabilities Worldwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Transceivers (Precision OT), a leading provider of optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components, has officially announced its Distributor Alliance program, which was created in an effort to further expand its global distribution efforts. Precision OT has entered into partnership with Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT), Navigator Nordic and Wood Communications ; each will sell Precision OT's full line of products.

Precision OT's newly announced distribution program is a continued manifestation of the company's remarkable growth, following expansion into a new state-of-the-art facility in early 2022. "We have been building a global footprint for years throughout the EMEA region, Latin America and beyond", says Keith Habberfield, SVP Sales & Marketing at Precision OT. "Our distribution partners have been carefully vetted and will provide further extension of the product quality, technical support and responsiveness Precision OT is known for worldwide."

Tom McLaughlin, CEO at AMT spoke of the distribution program, saying: "Our strategic focus at AMT is the supply of high-performance products targeting emerging technology applications in broadband and broadcast markets. We are thrilled to be Precision OT's first distributor in the USA as we share their passion and expertise in the fiber industry."

Precision OT's full line of products are now available through each of its 3 certified distributors. For more information on the program, visit https://www.precisionot.com/distributor-alliance-program/.

About AMT

AMT is the innovation and performance leader among high-end Broadband equipment suppliers. Unsurpassed quality and uncompromising standards of performance, reliability and service have made AMT an integral partner of major Broadband Service Providers in the United States, Latin America, and among entertainment and multimedia content delivery companies around the world.

About Navigator Nordic

Navigator Nordic offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading products and components and is an expert distributor of data center solutions specialized in the Nordic market. Since 2018, Navigator Nordic has been developing high-quality solutions and helping clients navigate the Nordic IT market enabling them to meet their digital needs going into the future.

About Wood Communications

Founded in 1924, Wood Communications is Ireland's Premier leading distributor of networking products for the Data communications, Data Centre, Telecoms, and Security industry. Irish owned and managed, Wood Communications will distribute Precision OT's full line of products and network solutions throughout the island of Ireland.

About Precision OT

Precision Optical Transceivers is a system engineering company focused on optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components. For over a decade, we have helped build networks around the globe by providing high quality, custom-engineered optical solutions. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alicca Hudson

585.500.4780

marketing@precisionot.com

