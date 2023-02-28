Pendo Ends Fiscal Year with Record Growth in Enterprise Customers as the Product-Led Movement Expands Beyond Software

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the most comprehensive product experience platform, today announced highlights from its fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2023. Notable milestones include 40% growth in customers paying over $100,000 annually, double the number of $1 million or more contracts, the addition of 17 new Fortune 500 customers, and a 118% increase in Pendo Free subscribers. Pendo also shipped a more powerful Pendo Engage platform, and exceeded goals for its new Pendo Adopt solution, earning recognition as a leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.

More than 8,700 companies now use Pendo to provide better software experiences to 700 million people every month.

"Despite uncertain economic conditions, companies continue to invest in their digital products to meet rising user expectations for better digital experiences and to drive future growth for their businesses," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Many of the world's largest companies—both software and in traditional industries—are leveraging product-led tactics to drive efficiency, productivity, and sustainable growth. We are proud to partner with these companies on their journey to become product led."

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue and customer growth: Driving Pendo's growth during the fiscal year were existing customer expansion, free-to-paid conversions, and larger than expected sales of Pendo Adopt. Pendo also added more than 500 new customers, growing its base of customers with a total contract value over $100,000 by 40 percent. New customers added during the fourth quarter include Circle, ParentSquare, Sorenson Communications, WellnessLiving, and OneSpan North America. New international customers include Oliver James, based in the United Kingdom, and Novasell of Japan.

Customers that expanded their relationships with Pendo in the fourth quarter include Morgan Stanley at Work, Red Hat, Inc., WP Engine, VESTAPLUS™, Vertiv, Net Health, Coterie Insurance, and Constant Contact.

Product: Over the fiscal year, Pendo announced new products, features and capabilities, including:

Pendo Engage: Enhancements to Pendo's product experience solution include a more powerful Data Explorer , which gives customers more control over their product data analysis; Guide Orchestration , which enables product teams to manage their full in-app communication strategy across applications; and a new roadmapping experience inside Pendo Feedback . Enhancements to Pendo's product experience solution include a more powerful, which gives customers more control over their product data analysis;, which enables product teams to manage their full in-app communication strategy across applications; and a new roadmapping experience inside

Pendo Adopt: Pendo's digital adoption solution now includes enhanced process analytics, allowing companies to understand how work happens across applications; and SaaS portfolio insights , which allow companies to assess and improve software utilization. Pendo's digital adoption solution now includes enhanced process analytics, allowing companies to understand how work happens across applications; and, which allow companies to assess and improve software utilization.

Pendo Starter: A new self-serve plan enables companies to get started with product analytics and powerful targeted guides without interacting with a salesperson.

Community: More than 1,000 product and digital leaders attended Pendo's sixth annual Pendomonium event in Raleigh; and another 300 attendees joined the second Pendomonium EMEA event in London. Pendo also supported the growth of the Mind the Product community, drawing more than 3,300 product people to #MTPCon events in San Francisco and London. In January 2023, Mind the Product eliminated its paywall and membership program, making all content available to everyone and fulfilling its mission to gather, educate and inspire product managers globally.

Product-led leadership: Pendo continues to drive the product-led movement forward with its Product-Led Certification course that teaches product managers and business leaders how to apply product-led strategies to drive growth and elevate their careers and organizations. To date, the course has received more than 26,000 registrants. A second certification course, covering product analytics, will launch in March 2023. Pendo also honed its own product-led growth strategy, adding a free trial, a self-serve Starter package, and enhancing the experience of using Pendo Free. Nearly 6,000 companies are Pendo Free subscribers.

Global expansion: To support more than 500 international customers, Pendo opened a new EMEA headquarters in central London, expanded its Asia-Pacific presence to Australia and New Zealand, and grew its international headcount to over 200 employees. Pendo Japan hosted its first flagship event, the Digital Adoption Forum , drawing more than 1,200 people from the country's top enterprise and startup companies.

Awards: Pendo won 25 awards over the course of its fiscal year. In its fourth quarter, Pendo was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the fourth year in a row and earned recognition for Best Company Culture and as a Best Company for Women by Comparably. During the annual statewide NC Tech Awards, Olson earned CEO of the Year, and Chuck Kesler, the company's chief information security officer, was named CISO of the Year. Pendo also took home the NC Tech HQ of the Year award.

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

View original content:

SOURCE Pendo