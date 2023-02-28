MindBridge Named a Cool Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Finance Report

Innovative Companies in The Audit and Finance Market

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Financial risk discovery and anomaly detection software company MindBridge, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its October 2022 Finance report authored by Mark D. McDonald and Matthew Mowrey.

MindBridge AI Company logo (CNW Group/MindBridge AI) (PRNewswire)

The full report, which can be accessed here, is designed to highlight interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products, and services in the finance space. The report also provides recommendations for CFOs looking to modernize solutions and advance productivity.

"MindBridge is excited and honored to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendor for Finance report," says Adam Gierisch, MindBridge COO. "Audit and finance professionals are moving quickly to incorporate advanced statistical, machine learning, and AI-based analytics into their business workflows to thoroughly analyze 100 percent of transactions and identify unknown risks sooner."

The report indicates that "Modern applications minimize manual effort while boosting accuracy, speed, reliability and ultimately, business performance." With changing economic factors and the increased need to identify risk earlier, MindBridge's advanced financial oversight helps strengthen controls and improve decision making.

Gartner recommends that CFOs looking to modernize solutions and advance productivity should "Get the most out of new software technology by using it across various use cases and finance departments."



We believe that the information provided in this report is of value to all audit and finance professionals who want greater insight and control over risk in financial data.

Read the full report, and learn more here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer - Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MindBridge - MindBridge, provider of the world's leading financial risk discovery platform, helps auditors, accountants, and financial professionals to become more efficient and effective. From transactional risk assessment to organizational process improvements, users are provided with the AI-embedded tools, visualized analytics, and in-depth resources they need for stronger analysis, assessments, and advisory services. Artificial intelligence and industry expertise set the MindBridge platform apart to surface errors, intentional or not. MindBridge has been acknowledged by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020, and Forbes Top 50 AI Firms to Watch in 2021, for its contribution to transforming the accounting and financial professions' ability to analyze data. MindBridge serves customers in the audit and advisory, enterprise, government, and financial institution segments around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MindBridge AI