Envoy Solutions Expands Supply Chain Capabilities by Adding Two Arizona-based Companies

Accurate Chemical and GPMI Company Join Envoy Solutions' National Platform

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired two Arizona-based companies, Accurate Chemical, and GPMI Company. Accurate provides cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to the hospitality and healthcare industries. The company's portfolio includes warewashing, housekeeping, laundry, and facility care products combined with best-of-breed service. GPMI manufactures home care, automotive, and disinfecting wipes, both branded and private labels. The company's products are sold to major retailers and to distributors in the consumer market across the country. Accurate and GPMI are highly complementary light manufacturing businesses that are well-positioned geographically to create greater efficiencies for Envoy Solutions in the West region and across its national platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"By adding these two outstanding companies, we continue to build upon our wide-ranging capabilities and demonstrate why we are truly the leading specialized distributor and solution provider in the U.S.," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "We will leverage the strengths of Accurate and GPMI to deliver the best solutions for our clients in Arizona and across our national platform. I look forward to working with Bradley Zall and Yarron Bendor and both of their great teams as we bring our businesses to an all-new level together."

Accurate, founded in 2002, offers a complete line of professional-grade products, helping customers lower costs, and providing preventative maintenance and emergency service repairs around the clock. Accurate's unique and fresh approach to service combined with a highly concentrated product line brings consistent, effective ready-to-use solutions at a low use cost. By joining Envoy Solutions, Accurate will benefit from an expanded network of distribution centers, increased product portfolio, deeper category knowledge, and greater scale.

The acquisition of GPMI enables Envoy Solutions to expand its capabilities and customer offerings through additional chemical blending capacity and wipe manufacturing. In addition, GPMI's manufacturing capabilities complement chemical blending operations at Envoy Solutions' existing regional companies, including Next-Gen, Daycon, and North Woods.

"What a fantastic milestone for our company to join Envoy Solutions," said, Bradley Zall, President of Accurate Chemical. "Envoy Solutions is paving a new path across the country to solve the industry's greatest challenges in the most efficient way possible, and by joining forces, we have a national platform to take our solutions-driven business to a new level. We are thrilled to collaborate with other like-minded companies under the Envoy Solutions umbrella in Arizona and beyond."

"It's a privilege to join an innovative industry leader that is redefining distribution across the country," said Yarron Bendor, CEO of GPMI Company. "We will continue delivering on our core product innovations and creativity while expanding our capabilities and better serving our customers through Envoy Solutions' differentiated business model."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About Accurate Chemical:

Tempe-Ariz.-based Accurate Chemical provides superior cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to the hospitality and healthcare industries. The company's portfolio includes warewashing, housekeeping, laundry, and facility care products combined with best-of-breed service. Accurate, founded in 2002, offers a complete line of professional-grade products, helping customers lower costs, and providing preventative maintenance and emergency service repairs around the clock. For more information, please visit www.accuratecompanies.com/company.

About GPMI Company:

Gilbert-Ariz.-based GPMI, founded in 1989, manufactures home care, automotive, and disinfecting wipes both branded and private labels. The company's products are sold to major retailers and to distributors in the consumer market across the country. GPMI delivers quality and value through proprietary innovations and product development, superior quality products, competitive prices, and customer service excellence. For more information, please visit www.gpmicompany.com.

