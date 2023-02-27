500 METERS IN THERMAL SIGHT-AGM G2 GUARDIAN RELEASE

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Mobile introduces the AGM G2 Guardian, the most ambitious premium rugged smartphone in the market. Guardian is the first smartphone in the world that is able to integrate a long range thermal camera that can detect heat signatures from hundreds of meters away, a crucial innovation within an industry that focuses its efforts in providing reliable phones for harsh or outdoor environments.

(PRNewswire)

AGM flagship device brings unparalleled utility to a wide variety of professional and demanding users thanks to an innovative thermal camera that is a game changer for diverse applications like surveillance, search and rescue, hunting or maintenance amongst others.

G2 Guardian is also packed with plenty of high quality components and key features to provide an effortless user experience, it relies on QCM6490 an industrial grade octacore chipset by Qualcomm combined with 8/12 GB RAM to empower its performance and offer 5G/WiFi 6 connectivity. It's also worth noticing the generous 6.58 inches FHD+ display that runs 120 Hz and it's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It's a device engineered to become an apex predator within its market segment thanks to its cutting edge technology, without compromising AGM well known attention to detail and quality standards. Guardian like other AGM devices is battle tested and forged to survive drops, liquids or dust.

"We are really excited to introduce G2 Guardian, we feel like nowadays all companies within our market segment go for the safe path introducing new models that are actually quite similar, but that's something that we refuse to do at AGM. Our goal is to innovate and bring reliable high-tech to our community, with Guardian we feel like we nailed it" said Daniel Perez, Product Manager at AGM Mobile.

The AGM Guardian is the latest addition to AGM's portfolio of rugged mobile devices that have been designed and manufactured for outdoor enthusiasts and practitioners. AGM has been keeping a focus on developing rugged mobile devices that encourage outdoor enthusiasts and professionals to conquer their daily challenges.

In summary, the AGM G2 Guardian is a groundbreaking device that combines ruggedness and innovation. With its cutting-edge technology is sure to become a top choice for those who demand the best in reliability and functionality from their mobile devices.

